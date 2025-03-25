World Theatre Day 2025: Celebrating The Backstage Heroes Who Add Spectacle To A Play

Have you ever wondered how a stunning balcony scene from Romeo and Juliet is brought to life? Or how an intense murder sequence from an Agatha Christie play—complete with the perfect gunshot sound, a burst of fake blood, and a flawlessly timed spotlight—unfolds seamlessly? While actors and directors take center stage, a skilled and often unnoticed crew works behind the scenes to execute these moments with precision. From sound designers to stage managers and lighting technicians, these backstage crew ensure a smooth performance. The average spectator would be surprised at the many cogs in the wheel that makes up the backstage machinery contributing to a seamless show.

Unfortunately, their efforts often go unnoticed—except when something goes wrong, like a jammed window during an escape scene or a misplaced sound cue! On World Theatre Day (March 27), we celebrate these unseen champions who make theatre magic happen.

A Passion for Theatre

Chennai-based set and lighting designer Victor Paulraj has devoted more than four decades to his craft, contributing to over 2,000 productions. “I’m now working with the third generation of theatre artists, and each new project presents fresh challenges that keep me engaged,” shares Victor, whose work includes Midnight Hotel, The Mousetrap, and Trinity with the Madras Players, a renowned theatre group in Chennai. Similarly, Michael Muthu, the founder of the Boardwalkers theatre group, has designed sets for productions like Amadeus, Romeo and Juliet, and Twelve Angry Men. “My goal is to enhance the storytelling process. Every element of a set is designed to strengthen the narrative,” explains Mike, who has spent three decades shaping the stage.

World Theatre Day: Celebrating unsung heroes of theatre (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

The Art of Storytelling

“For me, composing music for a play is thrilling experience—it gives me goosebumps. I try to connect with the characters and use music to convey their emotions,” says Shyam Vyas, a renowned music designer for musicals across India. His creative process begins with the script to tune compositions that complement the characters and themes. Meanwhile, Mike views set design from a narrative perspective. “I usually create three different set designs based on the story and budget constraints,” he explains. However, budget limitations have led many directors to embrace minimalist staging. “Minimalism should be a choice, not a necessity. Every play needs a well-designed set to tell its story effectively, but many productions are financially constrained,” laments Mike. Victor echoes this sentiment, emphasising that audiences still expect a visually engaging stage. “Limited budgets force directors to scale down, but a set remains an essential part of storytelling,” he adds.

Evolving with the Times

Theatre is more than just actors and directors—it involves a team of stage managers, technicians, costume designers, sound engineers, puppeteers, and ushers. These professionals arrive hours before the cast to conduct sound checks, set up the stage, adjust lighting cues, inspect equipment, and arrange props. They oversee every technical aspect of a performance. Siraj Ahmed Bhati, founder of the Rainbow Art Society and a lighting designer with over 200 productions to his credit, highlights the importance of adaptability. “Each venue has a different technical setup. When I work in familiar spaces, I know what to expect. But when a production travels, I have to adjust to the available equipment and modify my lighting design accordingly,” he explains.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Creating Theatre Magic

The backstage crew runs its own unseen show, full of small details and precise execution. Yet, they rarely receive recognition for their work. However, these professionals aren’t seeking the spotlight. “The people working behind the scenes do it for their love of theatre, not for applause,” says set designer Asif Sher Ali Khan, who recently created the set for Rainbow’s production Meera and Euthanasia. Vyas also finds fulfillment in the work itself. “I pour my heart into my music, and seeing a production succeed is my reward,” he says. Theatre is a collaborative art form. As Mike puts it, “When the audience enjoys the show, we know we’ve done our job well.”