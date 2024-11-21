World Television Day: Nostalgia From The Golden Era Of Jingles

It’s the 80s. You’re perched on a cane chair, sipping chai from a steel glass. The entire family is huddled around the chunky television set, adjusting the antenna to catch Doordarshan’s glow. And then the magic happens: those unforgettable ads show up.

Catchy jingles, memorable taglines and a whole lot of sass that were more iconic than the shows themselves.

Why These Ads Stick Like Fevicol

What made these ads legendary wasn’t just their catchy tunes or clever taglines—it was their ability to weave themselves into our daily lives. They celebrated the little things, from cleaning clothes to riding a scooter, and made them monumental. They had humour, heart and a deep understanding of what made Indian households tick.

Even decades later, these ads have a cult following. They’re remixed into party anthems, referenced in memes, and occasionally pop into your brain uninvited, like that one friend who won’t stop talking about The Great Indian Kitchen.

Washing Powder Nirma, Washing Powder Nirma

Let’s start with the OG ad that made laundry a musical affair. A jingle so catchy, it could wake you up better than your alarm clock was paired with a line of women in spotless whites twirling around like they were auditioning for India's Best Dancer. The ad screamed, “yes, you too can get rid of that kachra stain from Chintu’s cricket uniform.”

The genius lay in its relatability. The Nirma ladies weren’t luxury-loving heiresses. They were everyday superwomen. For a brand that started out selling detergent door-to-door, this ad was like waving a magic wand over the soap aisle and declaring: “There’s a new soap queen in town.”

Hamara Bajaj: The Chariot Of India

In a sea of products that promised you shinier hair or brighter teeth, Bajaj came in hot with feelings. This wasn’t just about a scooter. This was about family. The jingle Hamara Bajaj wrapped you in a warm, fuzzy blanket of nostalgia, patriotism, and the image of a scooter effortlessly carrying a family of four plus two sacks of rice.

Bajaj managed to make us believe that owning a scooter was a rite of passage. It united generations, became the dowry MVP, and was the official vehicle of middle-class ambition. Who needs luxury cars when you’ve got a sturdy, fuel-efficient two-wheeler that can dodge potholes like a pro?

Lifebuoy Hai Jahan, Tandurusti Hai Wahan

The Lifebuoy ad was more a public service announcement than a soap commercial. It promised health, hygiene, and the possibility of surviving samosa-induced food poisoning. The gritty visuals of kids falling into mud puddles and sweaty men playing kabaddi were followed by the miracle of Lifebuoy scrubbing away germs like a superhero.

It was no-frills, no-nonsense advertising that tapped into the collective Indian paranoia about hygiene and made soap the ultimate health insurance.

La La La La Liril

The Liril girl ads where frothy waterfalls, impossibly bright swimsuits and that “La la la la” jingle collided to create India’s most iconic soap opera that wasn’t actually a soap opera. These ads were basically a shampoo commercial that accidentally wandered into a Bollywood audition and nailed it. The original Liril girl (with her unbridled joy and endless water ballet) became the face of freshness. And then came actress Preity Zinta in the late '90s, smiling her dimples straight into our hearts. Preity’s turn as the Liril girl was practically a prequel to her Bollywood career. If jumping around in a waterfall could make you that charming, we’d all be lining up for soap sponsorships.

Mile Sur Mera Tumhara

Okay, so this one wasn’t selling a product but an idea. It featured a parade of Indian celebrities, from Lata Mangeshkar to Kamal Haasan singing a unity song that could make even the grumpiest uncle teary-eyed. Every frame was a mini postcard from a diverse, colourful India, with visuals that said, “Look how cool we are as a country.”

The anthem made you want to grab a flag, march around your living room, and tell the world, “Unity in diversity is our jam.” Also, it gave us major travel inspo with all those scenic shots.

As we grapple with fast-forward buttons and ad-free subscriptions, these ads take us back to a time when commercials were the stars of the show. Now, excuse us while we hum Hamara Bajaj for the 17th time today.