World Schizophrenia Awareness Day 2025: Reflect on the Condition Through the Lens of Cinema

In the words of Carl Jung, the father of psychotherapy: “The most terrifying thing is to accept oneself completely.” This statement holds resonance for those living with schizophrenia, a disorder not only of perception but of self. The world too often walks past those suffering from the invisible wounds of the mind. On World Awareness Schizophrenia Day (celebrated every year on May 24), we reclaim empathy for them.

Origins of the Day

The day honours Dr. Philippe Pinel, an 18th-century physician who famously removed chains from patients in asylums, urging society to treat mental illness with dignity. It is a symbolic gesture we must still strive to emulate today.

What Is Schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia is not what most people think it is. It is not “multiple personalities” or a constant state of violence or instability. It is, rather, a chronic brain disorder marked by delusions, hallucinations, disordered thinking, and social withdrawal. It affects more than 24 million people globally, according to the World Health Organization. In India, it's estimated that about 3 out of every 1,000 people may be living with schizophrenia, many of them undiagnosed or unsupported. But the real tragedy of schizophrenia is not always the condition itself. It is the loneliness, the social alienation, and the institutional apathy that often accompanies it.

One of the gravest myths about schizophrenia is that those who live with it are violent or dangerous. In truth, they are more likely to be harmed by others or to suffer neglect. Another myth is that schizophrenia is untreatable. While there is no known “cure,” modern therapies such as medication, psychotherapy, and community support can help patients lead fulfilling lives. The most dangerous aspect of schizophrenia is not the psychosis, it is the silence. The silence in families who don’t know how to respond, in institutions that don’t have funding, and in societies that still think “madness” is something to be feared and hidden.

Cinema As a Bridge Across the Divide

Art offers one of the most potent tools for humanizing the misunderstood. When we cannot walk a mile in someone’s mind, a well-made movie can sometimes take us closer than anything else. As actor-director Neeraj Kabi once said in an interview, “If we cannot tell the stories of the mind with truth, then we have no business calling ourselves storytellers.” Let us consider some powerful portrayals that have helped audiences glimpse the inner world of schizophrenia, often with deep sensitivity.

1. 15 Park Avenue (2005)

Directed by Aparna Sen and featuring Konkona Sen Sharma, Rahul Bose and Shabana Azmi, 15 Park Avenue is one of Indian cinema’s most poignant and realistic depictions of schizophrenia, particularly undifferentiated or paranoid schizophrenia. Konkona plays Meethi, a young woman who lives in a vivid, alternate reality. In her mind, she is happily married with five children, living at a house on 15 Park Avenue. Her sister Anjali (played by Azmi) is her default caretaker.

The brilliance of this film lies in its deep psychological empathy. It doesn’t try to ‘solve’ Meethi’s illness. Instead, it immerses viewers in her world, illustrating how a person with schizophrenia may not be ‘lost to madness,’ but rather living in an internally coherent alternate universe. Aparna Sen avoids melodrama. Instead, she presents the emotional toll on families, the limitations of psychiatric care in India, and the blurry boundary between imagination and delusion.