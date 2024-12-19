World Saree Day: Classic Bollywood Saree Moments That Made Every Girl Fall In Love With Drapes

Without sarees, the world would be less colourful. Sarees have played an important role in Indian culture by being well ahead of their time in terms of fashion. They represent elegance while announcing comfort and confidence, making them an essential part of all celebrations and occasions. Thus a day is dedicated to this five yards of elegance - World Saree Day, which is celebrated on December 21 every year since 2020.

This year, traditional weaves take centre stage, bringing back the charm of age-old craftsmanship. And who represents the trends better than our Bollywood divas. Bringing in the five yards of elegance, actresses have redefined how sarees were traditionally concieved. Here are some of the iconic saree looks from Bollywood movies that most girls have swooned over.

Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwaani (ETV Bharat)

Madhuri Dixit's iconic purple silk saree from the song Didi Tera Devar in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, designed by Anna Singh, is an unforgettable look. Draped in the ulta pallu style and paired with a matching blouse, the saree featured intricate golden embroidery that captured hearts. Notably, it was the most expensive costume in the film. This fan-favorite look continues to inspire, with many recreating its timeless charm.

Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na

Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Na (ETV Bharat)

Sushmita Sen’s iconic saree look from Main Hoon Na remains unforgettable. Draped in a stunning red saree with a delicate gold border, she exuded timeless elegance. The saree’s simplicity was complemented by her graceful posture and subtle yet striking makeup. Paired with minimal jewelry, Sushmita’s radiant smile and confident aura made this look iconic.

Deepika Padukone in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun (ETV Bharat)

Deepika Padukone’s blue saree look from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani remains a classic style moment. Draped in a vibrant blue saree with a delicate golden border, she exuded effortless elegance and charm. The saree’s lightweight fabric allowed her to move gracefully, while the paired sleeveless black sequence blouse added a contemporary touch. Deepika’s soft curls, subtle makeup, and radiant smile made her a vision of modern sophistication in this memorable look.

Priyanka Chopra as Desi Girl in Dostana

Priyanka Chopra as Desi Girl in Dostana (ETV Bharat)

Priyanka Chopra's iconic 'Desi Girl' look in Dostana remains one of Bollywood's most memorable fashion moments. Draped in a slinky metalic saree with intricate embroidery, she effortlessly blended traditional glamour with a modern twist. Paired with a bikini style blouse, the ensemble exuded confidence and sensuality.

Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Still from Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahaani (ETV Bharat)

Alia Bhatt dazzled as Rani in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani as Rani exuding elegance and charm in her exquisite chiffon sarees. Each saree, paired with intricately designed blouses, showcased vibrant colors and traditional patterns that perfectly complemented her character's bold and modern personality. Styled impeccably, Alia carried her look like a pro, blending timeless fashion paired with bindi with contemporary flair.

Shraddha Kapoor in her white saree at her friend's wedding

The Stree actor looked effortlessly stunning in a simple white saree at her friend’s wedding, embodying the perfect bridesmaid aesthetic. The saree, with its minimalistic design and delicate embroidery, exuded understated elegance. Paired with a sleeveless blouse and subtle accessories, Shraddha's look was chic and graceful. Her soft makeup and open hairstyle added to the charm, making her a vision of timeless beauty, effortlessly complementing the festive yet intimate wedding vibe.

Ananya Pandey in a net white saree

Ananya Panday showcased timeless elegance in a stunning net white saree, showing that simplicity can steal the spotlight during festive occasions. The sheer saree, adorned with delicate embroidery, exuded sophistication and grace. Paired with a stylish blouse and minimal jewelry, Ananya’s look was both classic and contemporary. Her soft makeup and loose waves added a touch of effortless charm, making her outfit a go-to inspiration for festive minimalism.

Shilpa shetty in a net saree gown in aqua

Shilpa Shetty mostly seen in saree redefined elegance in an enchanting aqua net saree gown, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary styles. The figure-hugging silhouette accentuated her toned frame, while the delicate embellishments added a touch of sparkle. The gown’s draped pallu and intricate details gave it a sophisticated saree-like charm. Shilpa completed the look with statement earrings, sleek hair, and glowing makeup, exuding effortless glamour and making her a true style icon for modern festive wear.

Janhvi Kapoor's Red Cricket Ball Saree

Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a unique red cricket ball saree, effortlessly combining sporty elements with high fashion. The saree, designed with intricate patterns resembling cricket ball stitches, showcased creativity and boldness. Paired with a chic blouse and minimal accessories, Janhvi let the statement piece take center stage. Her sleek hair and dewy makeup added a touch of glamour, making this unconventional look a perfect blend of quirkiness and elegance for the spotlight.

Suhana Khan's Striped Sequin Saree

Suhana Khan looked dazzling in a striped sequin saree, exuding modern elegance with a touch of glamour. The saree featured bold, shimmering stripes that added depth and movement to the ensemble, while the sleek draping enhanced her figure. Paired with a simple yet chic blouse, Suhana's minimal accessories allowed the saree to shine. Her polished hair and fresh makeup completed the look, making her a vision of contemporary sophistication at the event.

Rekha's Luxurious Silk Saree

Rekha radiated timeless elegance in a luxurious silk saree, epitomising grace and traditional beauty. The rich, intricately woven fabric featured stunning patterns and vibrant hues, highlighting Rekha’s regal aura. She paired the saree with a classic gold blouse, enhancing the opulence of the look. Complete with statement jewelry, her signature bold makeup, and flawless hair, Rekha exuded a sophisticated charm, making her a true icon of Indian fashion at the event.

Alia Bhatt's Floral Met Gala Saree

Alia Bhatt turned heads at the Met Gala in a stunning floral saree that seamlessly blended traditional and avant-garde fashion. The saree, adorned with intricate floral embroidery and vibrant hues, brought a modern twist to the classic Indian silhouette. Paired with a contemporary blouse and minimal accessories, Alia’s sleek hair and bold makeup added to the dramatic effect, making her a standout at the star-studded event with a perfect fusion of elegance and creativity.

Shraddha Kapoor Stree Red Saree

Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in a striking red saree from Stree, capturing the perfect blend of elegance and mystique. The saree, with its rich red hue and subtle embellishments, highlighted her graceful silhouette. Paired with a contrasting black blouse, Shraddha’s look exuded boldness and allure. Her minimal makeup, sleek hair, and traditional jewelry added to the ensemble, making her a captivating presence that perfectly embodied the spirit of the film.