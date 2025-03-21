ETV Bharat / lifestyle

World Poetry Day 2025: Spoken Word Artists And Slam Poets Are Captivating The Digital Generation

There was a time when poetry belonged to dusty bookshelves, candlelit readings, and literature professors who could recite entire sonnets from memory. It was formal and reserved for those with a love for metaphors and obscure literary references. Then, in one giant leap, poetry escaped. It broke free from the pages of anthologies, hopped onto YouTube, Instagram, and Whatsapp forwards and suddenly, poetry was everywhere. On World Poetry Day 2025, ETV Bharat dissects the phenomenon.

Spoken word and slam poetry have changed the way people experience poetry, making it accessible, performative, and personal. Take the example of American actor Bo Burnham. His pandemic Netflix special Inside turned existential dread and social critique into rhyming, musical poetry. His work is proof that the internet has reshaped poetry, making it more fluid, performative and embedded in popular culture. Unlike traditional poetry, which is read, slam poetry is performed... with rhythm, passion, and intensity. It’s the theatre of language, and social media has turned it into a global movement, giving rise to artists who can reach millions with a single viral video.

Slam poetry is what happens when poetry and performance collide. It’s fast-paced, emotionally charged, and often tackles powerful social issues: race, gender, identity, politics, and mental health. Unlike traditional poetry readings, where a soft-spoken poet might gently recite lines into a microphone, slam poetry demands attention. The rise of YouTube and Instagram Reels has made slam poetry more popular than ever. Gone are the days when poetry had to be published in a respected literary magazine to be considered legitimate. Now, a three-minute spoken word piece can rack up millions of views overnight.

Slam Poets Making Waves

Social media has introduced a new generation of poets who aren’t just writing verses but performing them for the world. These are poets who know how to capture an audience, deliver a punchline, and turn emotions into art.

One of the most recognizable faces of spoken word poetry is Sarah Kay, whose TED Talk If I Should Have a Daughter made poetry mainstream. Her storytelling, mixed with precise rhythm and emotion, has made her one of the most-watched spoken word poets online. Another name that frequently goes viral is Rudy Francisco, whose piece Complainers brilliantly dissects privilege and gratitude, blending humour and hard-hitting reality.