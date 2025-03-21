World Poetry Day 2025: Spoken Word Artists And Slam Poets Are Captivating The Digital Generation

There was a time when poetry belonged to dusty bookshelves, candlelit readings, and literature professors who could recite entire sonnets from memory. It was formal and reserved for those with a love for metaphors and obscure literary references. Then, in one giant leap, poetry escaped. It broke free from the pages of anthologies, hopped onto YouTube, Instagram, and Whatsapp forwards and suddenly, poetry was everywhere. On World Poetry Day 2025, ETV Bharat dissects the phenomenon.
Spoken word and slam poetry have changed the way people experience poetry, making it accessible, performative, and personal. Take the example of American actor Bo Burnham. His pandemic Netflix special Inside turned existential dread and social critique into rhyming, musical poetry. His work is proof that the internet has reshaped poetry, making it more fluid, performative and embedded in popular culture. Unlike traditional poetry, which is read, slam poetry is performed... with rhythm, passion, and intensity. It’s the theatre of language, and social media has turned it into a global movement, giving rise to artists who can reach millions with a single viral video.
Slam poetry is what happens when poetry and performance collide. It’s fast-paced, emotionally charged, and often tackles powerful social issues: race, gender, identity, politics, and mental health. Unlike traditional poetry readings, where a soft-spoken poet might gently recite lines into a microphone, slam poetry demands attention. The rise of YouTube and Instagram Reels has made slam poetry more popular than ever. Gone are the days when poetry had to be published in a respected literary magazine to be considered legitimate. Now, a three-minute spoken word piece can rack up millions of views overnight.
Slam Poets Making Waves
Social media has introduced a new generation of poets who aren’t just writing verses but performing them for the world. These are poets who know how to capture an audience, deliver a punchline, and turn emotions into art.
One of the most recognizable faces of spoken word poetry is Sarah Kay, whose TED Talk If I Should Have a Daughter made poetry mainstream. Her storytelling, mixed with precise rhythm and emotion, has made her one of the most-watched spoken word poets online. Another name that frequently goes viral is Rudy Francisco, whose piece Complainers brilliantly dissects privilege and gratitude, blending humour and hard-hitting reality.
In the UK, George the Poet has combined spoken word with hip-hop and social commentary, using rhythm and flow to dissect issues of race, class, and identity. Meanwhile, Hollie McNish has taken everyday topics like motherhood, feminism, and relationships and turned them into relatable, thought-provoking poetry that people actually want to share.
India’s Spoken Word Poets on the Rise
India has embraced spoken word poetry with full force, producing viral poets whose performances have reshaped digital storytelling.
One of the most well-known Indian slam poets is Hussain Haidry, whose piece Hindustani Musalman became a defining moment in spoken word poetry in India, addressing identity and belonging. Then there’s Priya Malik, who went viral with Right to Pleasure, a bold and unfiltered poem about female sexuality and agency.
Simar Singh, the founder of UnErase Poetry, has helped bring spoken word poetry to India’s younger audience, making it more accessible and widespread. His platform has introduced a wave of new voices tackling themes like mental health, gender equality, and self-expression. Meanwhile TV actress Sriti Jha gained widespread attention for Confessions of a Romantic Asexual, proving that poetry can be both personal and universally relatable.
These poets are not just writing for books or magazines. They are writing for the stage, the camera, and the screen, ensuring that poetry is no longer a passive experience but a visceral, shared moment.
Slam Poetry Thrives in the Age of Social Media
Spoken word poetry and social media are a match made in internet heaven. Slam poetry is short, emotional, visually powerful, and personal, exactly the kind of content that thrives on platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.
- Most viral slam poetry performances last 3-5 minutes, making them perfect for short-form video content.
- Unlike written poetry, slam poetry is performed with gestures, expressions, and movement, making it ideal for video platforms.
- Spoken word poets tackle real-life issues, from love and heartbreak to race and mental health, making their work relatable to audiences.
- The best slam poetry sparks conversation: it challenges opinions, questions norms, and starts debates, making it highly shareable.
People crave raw, unfiltered content, and slam poetry delivers emotions in their purest form. No editing, no polishing, just real stories told with passion.
Is Slam Poetry the Future of Poetry?
Spoken word and slam poetry have proven that poetry isn’t dying, it’s evolving. Poetry, in the traditional sense, has always been considered a quiet art form, meant to be read in solitude. But slam poetry has changed that: it has made poetry louder, faster, and more interactive. It has taken poetry out of classrooms and into cafes, theatres, and smartphones, making it part of everyday conversations.
If Shakespeare were alive today, he probably wouldn’t be writing plays for the elite. He’d be on YouTube, performing a three-minute spoken word piece about existential crises.
