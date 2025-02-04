World Nutella Day 2025: History, Significance And Nutritional Benefits For Kids

The beloved chocolate-hazelnut spread, Nutella is everyone's favourite. While children are in love with this delightful spread, adults too enjoy it more often than not. Whether spread on toast, drizzled over pancakes, or as a dip for fruits, Nutella adds a delightful indulgence to every bite. A sweet indulgence, Nutella has several nutritional benefits when consumed in moderation and made a part of balanced diet. Every year, Febryary 5 is marked as Nutella day to celebrate this hazelnut spread.

History of World Nutella Day

Celebrated on February 5, the first World Nutella Day was celebrated in 2007 by Sara Rosso, an American blogger and Nutella lover. She thought Nutella deserved a worldwide celebration, and all Nutella lovers agreed. People started sharing pictures, ideas, inspiration, and recipes on social media. In 2015, Sara transferred World Nutella Day to Ferrero, the makers of Nutella, do that the day could be celebrated worldwide for the years to come.

World Nutella Day was established on February 5th, 2007, by Sara Rosso, an American blogger and a Nutella lover. She thought Nutella deserved a worldwide celebration , and all Nutella lovers agreed! They began celebrating Nutella by sharing pictures, ideas, inspiration, and recipes on social media: that’s how World Nutella Day became a global phenomenon. But the story doesn’t end here. In 2015, Sara transferred World Nutella Day to Ferrero (the makers of Nutella), so that it could live on and grow for years to come.

If consumed in moderation, Nutella has nutritional benefits (Getty Images)

Benefits of Nutella for children

Energy boost: The sugar and healthy fat contents in Nutella are healthy and are a quick source of energy. A spoonful of Nutella everyday can help kids stay active for their daily activities.

Goodness of hazelnut: Nutella contains healthy nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy fats, which support brain function and overall health, thanks to the goodness of hazelnut in Nutella.

Encourages healthy eating: If you pair Nutella with whole-grain bread, fruits, and nuts, Nutella can make nutritious food more appealing for children, who are picky when it comes to food. This can encourage them to eat a balanced meal.

Mood booster: Nutella contains chocolate, which triggers the release of endorphins, the hormon responsible for uplifting mood and provide a sense of comfort.

Source of Iron and Calcium: Nutella is packed with small amount of iron and calcium, which are essential for healthy blood circulation and strong bones. The among may be small but it is still healthy if consumed in moderation.