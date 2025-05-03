ETV Bharat / lifestyle

World Laughter Day 2025: The Funniest Indian Regional Authors You’ve Probably Never Read, From Sukumar Ray To PL Deshpande

The world’s been feeling a bit grim lately. With alarming headlines, soul-sucking algorithms, and the price of tomatoes yoyoing, you’d be forgiven for forgetting how to laugh. That’s why every year on the first Sunday of May, the world collectively giggles... on purpose on the occasion of World Laughter Day. This year, we celebrate it on May 4th.

What Is World Laughter Day About?

The day was founded in 1998 by Dr. Madan Kataria, an Indian physician and the radiant madman behind the Laughter Yoga movement. His idea was simple but brilliant: what if we could heal ourselves (and even our societies) not with pills or podcasts, but with authentic, belly-deep laughter?

Laughter, as Dr. Kataria saw it, is more than entertainment. It’s medicine. Scientific studies back him up: genuine laughter reduces cortisol, releases feel-good endorphins, and lowers blood pressure. And it gives us a chance to feel connected.

So what better way to celebrate World Laughter Day than with the funniest Indian authors you’ve probably never read? These are the people who weaponized wit long before memes were born. Comedy legends across regional languages who wrote not just to make us laugh, but to help us survive an occasionally ridiculous world. So sit back, relax your jaw muscles, and prepare for a multilingual ride through the literary League of Extraordinary Laughmakers.

1. Sukumar Ray - The Granddaddy of Desi Wit

Language: Bengali

Style: Whimsical nonsense laced with sneaky satire. May cause spontaneous wordplay and permanent grin.

If you’ve never read Sukumar Ray, don’t worry—you’re in good company. Most non-Bengalis haven’t. But ask anyone from Bengal, and they’ll look at you the way one might look at a person who’s never heard of bread.

Born in 1887, Ray was a polymath: a publisher, illustrator, satirist, and poet who created some of the most delightful nonsense literature India has ever seen. His Abol Tabol (meaning “The Weird and the Absurd”) is full of creatures that sound like someone sneezed during a Scrabble game: Bombagorer Raja, Kumropotash, Ramgorurer Chhana and yet each verse is brimming with cleverness and subtext. His humour is the kind that kids enjoy for its rhythm, and adults re-read and realize: “Oh, he was mocking colonial bureaucracy all along.” That he's also respected filmmaker Satyajit Ray's father is a cherry on top.

Must reads: Abol Tabol, HaJaBaRaLa, Pagla Dashu

2. Manohar Shyam Joshi - Satire with a Side of Soap Opera

Language: Hindi

Style: Satirical and biting, like a well-cooked mirchi. Causes cognitive dissonance between “Ha ha!” and “Oh no.”

Best known as the creator of Hum Log (India’s first soap opera), Manohar Shyam Joshi wrote razor-sharp, laugh-out-loud political fiction that remains criminally under-read. Joshi’s novel Netaji Kahin is a laugh riot disguised as a political treatise. It's like watching your local MLA attempt Shakespeare. In Kuru Kuru Swaahaa, he takes on godmen, gurus, and spiritual rackets, presenting characters so flamboyantly flawed, you’d think he’d taken notes at a Kumbh Mela. His stories are less about plot and more about pulling back the curtain on a society that’s both painfully sincere and hilariously absurd. Think of him as India's answer to Joseph Heller.

Must reads: Netaji Kahin, Kuru Kuru Swaahaa, Kasap

3. O. V. Vijayan - Prophet of Political Absurdity

Language: Malayalam