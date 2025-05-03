World Laughter Day 2025: The Funniest Indian Regional Authors You’ve Probably Never Read, From Sukumar Ray To PL Deshpande

The world’s been feeling a bit grim lately. With alarming headlines, soul-sucking algorithms, and the price of tomatoes yoyoing, you’d be forgiven for forgetting how to laugh. That’s why every year on the first Sunday of May, the world collectively giggles... on purpose on the occasion of World Laughter Day. This year, we celebrate it on May 4th.
What Is World Laughter Day About?
The day was founded in 1998 by Dr. Madan Kataria, an Indian physician and the radiant madman behind the Laughter Yoga movement. His idea was simple but brilliant: what if we could heal ourselves (and even our societies) not with pills or podcasts, but with authentic, belly-deep laughter?
Laughter, as Dr. Kataria saw it, is more than entertainment. It’s medicine. Scientific studies back him up: genuine laughter reduces cortisol, releases feel-good endorphins, and lowers blood pressure. And it gives us a chance to feel connected.
So what better way to celebrate World Laughter Day than with the funniest Indian authors you’ve probably never read? These are the people who weaponized wit long before memes were born. Comedy legends across regional languages who wrote not just to make us laugh, but to help us survive an occasionally ridiculous world. So sit back, relax your jaw muscles, and prepare for a multilingual ride through the literary League of Extraordinary Laughmakers.
1. Sukumar Ray - The Granddaddy of Desi Wit
Language: Bengali
Style: Whimsical nonsense laced with sneaky satire. May cause spontaneous wordplay and permanent grin.
If you’ve never read Sukumar Ray, don’t worry—you’re in good company. Most non-Bengalis haven’t. But ask anyone from Bengal, and they’ll look at you the way one might look at a person who’s never heard of bread.
Born in 1887, Ray was a polymath: a publisher, illustrator, satirist, and poet who created some of the most delightful nonsense literature India has ever seen. His Abol Tabol (meaning “The Weird and the Absurd”) is full of creatures that sound like someone sneezed during a Scrabble game: Bombagorer Raja, Kumropotash, Ramgorurer Chhana and yet each verse is brimming with cleverness and subtext. His humour is the kind that kids enjoy for its rhythm, and adults re-read and realize: “Oh, he was mocking colonial bureaucracy all along.” That he's also respected filmmaker Satyajit Ray's father is a cherry on top.
Must reads: Abol Tabol, HaJaBaRaLa, Pagla Dashu
2. Manohar Shyam Joshi - Satire with a Side of Soap Opera
Language: Hindi
Style: Satirical and biting, like a well-cooked mirchi. Causes cognitive dissonance between “Ha ha!” and “Oh no.”
Best known as the creator of Hum Log (India’s first soap opera), Manohar Shyam Joshi wrote razor-sharp, laugh-out-loud political fiction that remains criminally under-read. Joshi’s novel Netaji Kahin is a laugh riot disguised as a political treatise. It's like watching your local MLA attempt Shakespeare. In Kuru Kuru Swaahaa, he takes on godmen, gurus, and spiritual rackets, presenting characters so flamboyantly flawed, you’d think he’d taken notes at a Kumbh Mela. His stories are less about plot and more about pulling back the curtain on a society that’s both painfully sincere and hilariously absurd. Think of him as India's answer to Joseph Heller.
Must reads: Netaji Kahin, Kuru Kuru Swaahaa, Kasap
3. O. V. Vijayan - Prophet of Political Absurdity
Language: Malayalam
Style: Deep, dark chuckles from the soul. May result in spontaneous existentialism.
Vijayan is one of those authors who make you laugh, then pause, then wonder if you're complicit in some existential joke. His novel Dharmapuranam (The Saga of Dharmapuri) is a bizarre, bawdy, and blasphemously brilliant political allegory, featuring everything from collapsing governments to divine bodily fluids. He's been compared to Orwell and Kafka but Vijayan was funnier, because he had the entire bureaucratic circus of Kerala at his disposal. His wit is dark, deliberate, and uncomfortable. You laugh, and then ask: “Should I?”
Must reads: Dharmapuranam, Khasakkinte Itihasam, The Saga of Dharmapuri (English)
4. Devan - Comedy Meets Crime
Language: Tamil
Style: Witty, warm, and cheeky. Ideal for tea-time with murukku
R. Mahadevan (better known as Devan) is proof that you can write mysteries and make people laugh... even if your detective is the kind of guy who’d forget his own address. His legendary character Thuppariyum Sambu is a clueless, comically inept investigator whose accidental brilliance somehow solves crimes. Think Inspector Clouseau meets Mylapore uncle. Devan’s humour is gentle and observational, skewering the egos of pompous zamindars, bumbling bureaucrats, and melodramatic cinephiles.
Must reads: Thuppariyum Sambu, CID Chandru, Kalyaniyin Kanavan
5. P. L. Deshpande - India’s Mark Twain
Language: Marathi
Style: Observational, nostalgic, and side-splitting. Best consumed with family and Kande Wadi.
We must bow before the high priest of Marathi humour, Purushottam Laxman Deshpande, lovingly known as Pu La. His sketches are portraits of real people (quirky neighbours, eccentric in-laws, frustrated civil servants) etched with such precision, you feel like you know them. He celebrates their weirdness, often turning the mirror back at us.
Must reads: Vyakti Ani Valli, Batatyachi Chaal, Asa Mi Asami
6. Shrilal Shukla – King of Small-Town Satire
Language: Hindi
Style: Dry as a UP summer. Causes smirks, slow nods, and sudden exclamations of “Exactly!”
उद्देश्यपूर्ण व्यंग्य लेखन के लिये विख्यात और ज्ञानपीठ पुरस्कार विजेता, पद्मभूषण #श्रीलाल_शुक्ल का जन्म 31 दिसंबर , 1925 को हुआ था.— Akashvani आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) December 31, 2018
उनकी प्रसिद्ध रचनाओं में 'अंगद का पांव', 'रागदरबारी', 'अज्ञातवास', 'आदमी का ज़हर' एवं 'इस उम्र में' शामिल हैं #ShrilalShukla pic.twitter.com/BtMCqI1AR5
You haven’t truly understood Indian bureaucracy until you’ve read Raag Darbari, Shukla’s magnum opus. It’s a biting satire of a small-town ecosystem where everything is broken, but everyone is fine with it. Teachers don’t teach, leaders don’t lead, and everyone’s very busy doing nothing. It’s like watching a trainwreck in slow motion, except the passengers are arguing about snacks.
Must-read: Raag Darbari, Makaan, Pehla Padaav
7. Krishan Chander – Of Donkeys, Dictators, and Dignity
Language: Urdu
Style: Allegorical and charmingly surreal. May cause unexpected sympathy for livestock.
One of Urdu’s most prolific storytellers, Krishan Chander could be laugh-out-loud hilarious one moment and heartbreakingly humane the next. His best-known work, Ek Gadhe Ki Sarguzasht (The Story of a Donkey), is a satirical masterpiece narrated by a donkey who observes the hypocrisy of human society. The donkey goes from village life to Parliament, encountering communists, capitalists, poets, and lovers, all more absurd than the last.
Must reads: Ek Gadhe Ki Sarguzasht, Jadugar Ka Bachha, Hum Vahshi Hain
So, this World Laughter Day, skip the dad jokes, memes and tired sitcoms. Explore the hilarious and clever world of regional Indian literature. Because sometimes, laughter isn’t just a reaction, it’s resistance or a donkey testifying in Parliament.
