Hyderabad’s Kebabs for World Kebab Day 2025: 5 Legendary Kebab Joints You Can’t Miss In The City

Hyderabad isn’t just about biryani, although that’s the city’s pride. Kebabs are the charmers that sneak into your heart between biryani bites. This city is a meat lover’s fantasy, where you’ll find smoky, melt-in-your-mouth kebabs being grilled at roadside stalls and 5-star kitchens alike.
From the soft, spicy sheekh kebabs that you grab at midnight in Tolichowki, to the legendary pathar ka gosht (meat literally cooked on hot stone) in the Old City, Hyderabad has turned kebabs into an art form. And don’t even get us started on the shikampuri kebab, with that magical dahi-mint filling that hits different every time. Whether you’re broke, busy, or bougie, there’s a kebab in this town with your name on it. From old-city jalebis and smokey roadside bandis to slick new cafés in Banjara Hills, the city’s kebab scene is its own spicy saga.
For World Kebab Day, here’s our no-bull list of top kebab haunts and what you absolutely must order:
1. Siddique Kabab Centre (Tolichowki / Kondapur)
You don’t ask, you just go because it’s that good. Their Tangdi Kebabs and Grilled Chicken deliver crispy edges and juicy interior, all marinated in spices that hit hard but elegantly. A quote from our raving local fans: “The tandoor, kebabs and tikkas are A-mazing.”
2. Chicha’s (Masab Tank / Lakdikapul)
This place is a meat lover’s paradise—like a kebab festival, but permanent. Order the Pathar Ka Gosht, Assorted Mutton Kebab Platter, Gulfaham Kebab, and Malai Chicken Kebab for an entrée into rich, creamy, smoky heaven.
3. Shahi Dastarkhwan (Lakdikapul)
Looking for regal comfort in every bite? Their Chicken Reshmi Kebabs (silky, creamy, melt-in-the-mouth) and Chicken Malai Kebabs are your tickets. The plates offer Mughlai luxury without the boasting.
4. Bade Miyan Kababs (Kavadiguda / Lakdikapul)
A fourth generation legend. Order the Boti Kebab and Pathar ka Gosht: grilled goat chunks with charred edges so smoky they taste like nostalgia on a skewer. Their legacy justifies the hype.
5. Sarvi (Banjara Hills)
Here’s where kebabs meet lavish spreads. Go for the Mutton Seekh Kebab, enriched with ghee and fried onions: juicy and flamboyant. The sides like Irani chai and haleem are perfect buffers to the kebab barrage.
These kebabs are hot, hearty, and they’ll make you realize Hyderabad’s grilling game is a league of its own. A nap after kebabs is not optional. It’s mandatory.
Read more:
- Forget Fancy Bouquets, These Delicious Millet Recipes Will Melt Your Woman's Heart
- Colombo’s Cult-Favourite Seafood Restaurant ISSO Makes Its India Debut At Terrāi In Hyderabad This Weekend
- Two Classic Soup Recipes That Stir Memory, Comfort And Monsoon Magic
- From Kareena's Sindhi Kadhi To Samantha Ruth's Oats Carrot Idli, Here's What Your Favourite Celebrities Eat On Sundays