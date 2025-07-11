ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hyderabad’s Kebabs for World Kebab Day 2025: 5 Legendary Kebab Joints You Can’t Miss In The City

Hyderabad isn’t just about biryani, although that’s the city’s pride. Kebabs are the charmers that sneak into your heart between biryani bites. This city is a meat lover’s fantasy, where you’ll find smoky, melt-in-your-mouth kebabs being grilled at roadside stalls and 5-star kitchens alike.

From the soft, spicy sheekh kebabs that you grab at midnight in Tolichowki, to the legendary pathar ka gosht (meat literally cooked on hot stone) in the Old City, Hyderabad has turned kebabs into an art form. And don’t even get us started on the shikampuri kebab, with that magical dahi-mint filling that hits different every time. Whether you’re broke, busy, or bougie, there’s a kebab in this town with your name on it. From old-city jalebis and smokey roadside bandis to slick new cafés in Banjara Hills, the city’s kebab scene is its own spicy saga.

Boti Kebab (Getty Images)

For World Kebab Day, here’s our no-bull list of top kebab haunts and what you absolutely must order:

1. Siddique Kabab Centre (Tolichowki / Kondapur)

You don’t ask, you just go because it’s that good. Their Tangdi Kebabs and Grilled Chicken deliver crispy edges and juicy interior, all marinated in spices that hit hard but elegantly. A quote from our raving local fans: “The tandoor, kebabs and tikkas are A-mazing.”