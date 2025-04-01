World Jazz Festival 2025 Hits Five Indian Cities With Musicians From South Africa To Spain, Teams Up With Amersfoort Jazz Festival from The Netherlands

Partnering with the renowned Amersfoort Jazz Festival from The Netherlands, the 2025 edition of Banyan Tree's World Jazz fest promises an extraordinary mix of global virtuosos and homegrown talents in an exhilarating fusion. Expect influences from the Netherlands, South Africa, Thailand, Spain, Brazil, Venezuela, Italy, and Suriname, as well as distinctive Indian musical collaborations.

Since its launch in 2020, this festival has been a mission to enrich India’s jazz landscape. What makes it stand out in the plethora of music fests is the way it stitches together the jazz traditions of multiple continents.

The festival is coming to Delhi on April 4, Pune on April 6, Bengaluru on April 11 and Hyderabad on April 13, 2025.

2025 Lineup

The genre of jazz music is the sound of reinvention. One moment it’s playful and mischievous, the next, it’s soul-searching and deep. And that’s exactly what this year’s lineup captures.

The Round Midnight Orchestra is all about channeling the golden age of jazz, and with the powerhouse vocals of Surinamese-Dutch singer Graziëlla Hunsel Rivero, they’re bringing old-school swing and sultry ballads back in style. Rivero is a celebrated jazz artist with a penchant for storytelling through melody.

Surinamese-Dutch singer Graziëlla Hunsel Rivero (Image courtesy Banyan Tree)

Think of Brazilian jazz, and you think of effortless rhythm, sun-drenched melodies, and a groove that won’t quit. Enter Lucas Santana, the Brazilian saxophonist whose music is as smooth as a Copacabana evening. His performances blend samba, bossa nova, and modern jazz with an infectious energy.

Darren English is proof that jazz is a force to reckon with. The South African trumpeter, composer, and bandleader is a firebrand on stage, mixing high-energy bebop with the rich, emotional storytelling of African jazz traditions. His music has earned him global recognition, and if there’s one artist at the festival who’s going to blow the roof off, it’s him.

South African jazz trumpeter and band leader Darren English (Image courtesy Banyan Tree)

The Netherlands has long been a quiet powerhouse in the jazz world, and the Femke Mooren Group is proof of that. Drummer and bandleader Femke Mooren leads this ensemble with Carolina Brusse’s commanding vocals weaving through intricate compositions. Expect a thrilling mix of European jazz sophistication and contemporary flair. With a stage presence as vibrant as her sound, saxophonist Pang Saxpackgirl blends traditional Thai musical influences with contemporary jazz, giving audiences something entirely unique.

The World Jazz Festival is about how a Brazilian sax riff can feel at home in Mumbai, or how a Surinamese vocalist can move an audience in Pune. It’s about jazz being one of the few truly universal languages, capable of bringing people together, one improvised note at a time. With five cities hosting, there’s really no excuse to miss it.