World Humanitarian Day 2025: Listing Out India's Humanitarian Assistance Abroad

Every year August 19 is celebrated as World Humanitarian Day to honor those who step into crises to help others, and to stand with the millions of people whose lives hang in the balance. Humanitarians support people in extreme need, often in areas affected by conflicts or disasters, by ensuring that their most basic needs such as food, water, shelter, and protection are met. No matter the danger or the hardship, humanitarians venture deep into disaster-stricken regions and, on the front lines of conflict, strive to save and protect people in need.

History of the day

On August 19, 2003, a bomb attack on the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, Iraq, killed 22 humanitarian aid workers, including the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello. Five years later, the General Assembly adopted a resolution designating August 19 as World Humanitarian Day (WHD).

What is humanitarian aid and why is it important?

Every day, millions of people worldwide face life-threatening crises. Humanitarian aid is a vital lifeline that delivers a variety of essential services to those in need. Humanitarian workers are an integral part of the recovery process from emergencies both large and small, especially in low-income countries and in communities that have fewer resources to cope with these shocks. In 2024 alone over 380 humanitarian workers were killed. Some in the line of duty, others in their homes. Hundreds more have been injured, kidnapped or detained, and there is reason to fear that 2025 could be worse.

An area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Gaza City (ETV Bharat)

Challenges humanitarians face everyday

Getting aid where it’s needed most

Access is one of the biggest humanitarian challenges, especially with so many fragile contexts and conflicts happening around the world today. Foreign aid workers often face delays or denials of visas, both local and international team members may be restricted in their travel within a country, and project proposals can be denied by government officials. Even if all of the permissions are in place, we may also face challenges based on poor infrastructure. This is common in countries like Liberia, where rainy seasons combined with a poor road network may delay or even prevent accessing areas where we work.

Donor fatigue and competition

After an emergency first hits, it may receive significant coverage in the international press, and donations will often see a spike in the ensuing days or weeks. With foreign assistance budgets tight, many countries in dire straits are left short. When conflict in Sudan escalated last April into civil war, an appeal was launched to cover humanitarian response for the rest of 2023. That was only 48% funded. As of March 2024, the United Nations’ budget for emergency response in the country ($2.7 billion to meet just the frontline needs) was just 5% funded.

Inflation and shortages

Inflation was a major issue with the COVID-19 pandemic, one that many international economies are still recovering from. However, the added crisis in Ukraine that escalated in 2022 caused another inflation spike via export and fuel shortages. This had an especially dramatic effect in low-income countries: In 2023, the Malawian kwacha devalued over 50% against the US dollar, as did the South Sudanese pound. The Pakistani rupee devalued nearly 30% against the dollar, and the Sierra Leonean leone devalued by more than 60%.

Cash liquidity and mobile access

Communications and technology are key to humanitarian response. Mobile cash transfers have been especially revolutionary for our work, allowing for contact-less distributions of essential funds. Emergencies also often lead to cash shortages as people withdraw as much cash as they can from ATMs as a security precaution (especially in areas that tend to rely on cash versus card or mobile payments). This has a huge impact on the lives of people affected by a crisis and implications for the long-term security of a community. However, it also limits a humanitarian organization’s ability to offer cash assistance or finance a recovery plan. This can also lead to tensions between humanitarians and the communities where they work.

Restricted funding and timelines

As of June 10, 2025, only 12 per cent of funding required under the 2025 Global Humanitarian Overview has been received. Without urgent additional support and financial backing, humanitarian partners will be unable to reach even people with the most life-threatening needs.

Attacks against humanitarian workers

Unfortunately, humanitarian workers are also the targets of attacks, and the last few years of increased conflict have made humanitarians even more vulnerable. According to a UN report, 91 humanitarian workers were killed in 2023. A further 120 were wounded, and 53 were abducted. (This report doesn’t include aid workers in Gaza which, at the time of the UN’s report, claimed the lives of 224 humanitarians, including 190 UN personnel.) National staff members form over 90% of the reported casualties.

In the first five months of 2025, 128 workers were killed across 17 countries, 98 per cent of whom were national staff. This highlights the additional danger faced by local responders. This comes on the back of the deadliest year for humanitarians on record in 2024, when more than 380 aid workers were killed across 20 countries.

Palestinians struggle to get donated food at a community kitchen, in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 26, 2025. (ETV Bharat)

Some of India’s recent humanitarian assistance abroad

As a first responder in the neighbourhood and a reliable partner to the Global South for humanitarian needs, India has taken a lead role in providing support to several partner countries across the world during pandemic, natural disasters, and other humanitarian crises.

In the last five years, India has provided such assistance to over 150 countries. India has deployed Rapid Response Teams and medical contingents to many countries.

India has supplied 30.12 crore doses of vaccine to 99 countries and 2 United Nations entities under the Vaccine Maitri initiative since January 2021.

In July 2021, Ministry of External Affairs set up a dedicated, Rapid Response Cell (RRC), for liaison with agencies such as National Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Relief Force, Armed Forces, Airport Authority of India etc. and other relevant Ministries of Government of India to deal with COVID related issues. Since then, RRC has become actively involved in providing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to partner countries including provision of relief supplies, deployment of trained manpower for HADR operations and other rehabilitation efforts by following a whole-of-government approach. India also extends HADR support through several plurilateral platforms including Quad.

The Government of India has extended 26 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to the Republic of Honduras in response to the devastating impact of Tropical Storm SARA.

Following the massive earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on 6 February 2023. Indian government launched Operation Dost to provide necessary support in terms of search and rescue (SAR) efforts as well as medical assistance.

India has launched 'Operation Karuna' to help Myanmar affected by Cyclone Mocha

India has begun supplying vaccines to its neighbours like. Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius and Bangladesh within days of launching its own under Vaccine Maitri initiative .

India's collaboration with UN agencies, including the WHO and the WFP (World Food Programme), highlights its commitment to addressing global challenges. Active participation in regional organizations like SAARC and BIMSTEC shows India's role in promoting cooperation on disaster management and humanitarian assistance.

