ETV Bharat / lifestyle

World Heritage Day 2025: India’s Monuments Are At Risk, Are We Doing Enough to Protect Our Past?

Ajanta Caves face threats of the rapid deterioration of murals due to humidity, visitor-induced carbon dioxide levels, and the effects of vegetation ( Getty Images )

Every April 18, the world pauses to honour its past. The date marks the International Day for Monuments and Sites, more popularly known as World Heritage Day. In 2025, the theme carries the urgency of a warning bell: “Heritage Under Threat from Disasters and Conflicts: Preparedness and Learning from 60 Years of ICOMOS Actions.” The theme marks six decades of the International Council on Monuments and Sites' (ICOMOS) efforts in heritage conservation. It’s a global prompt to take stock not just of what we’ve built, but of what we’re at risk of losing.

Ours is a country whose monuments are not merely stone and structure, but story and soul. Where every step on ancient grounds feels like a brush with eternity. Yet, that same eternity is becoming increasingly fragile.

From Hampi to Humayun’s Tomb, from the temples of Khajuraho to the rock-cut marvels of Ajanta and Ellora, the threats are neither mythical nor distant. Floods sweep in without warning. Bulldozers come disguised as development. Bureaucracies delay, budgets shrink, and sometimes, nobody notices the crack until it’s far too wide to mend.

Climate Is The Silent Saboteur

The air is saturated with monsoon moisture, soot, acid rain, or salt carried in from the sea. These things don’t announce their arrival with fanfare but over time, they nibble at marble domes, sandstone walls, and ancient frescoes like termites at a bookshelf.

When flash floods hit Kedarnath or rising sea levels lap at the feet of Mahabalipuram, it’s not just a weather problem. It’s a question of memory. Who will remember what these places meant if they disappear? And will our infrastructure (or our imagination) be ready to rebuild what’s lost?

Development: Progress or Pressure?

In Delhi, a 12th-century stepwell stands awkwardly near a luxury apartment tower. In Hyderabad, centuries-old tombs watch silently as shopping malls sprout around them. This is not a war of demolition but of suffocation.

Urban encroachment doesn’t always look like violence. Sometimes it looks like neglect. An unmarked boundary, an unauthorised extension, a street vendor who doesn’t know he’s peddling pani puri on a UNESCO buffer zone. The real question isn’t whether development is good or bad. It’s whether we know where to draw the line.

Bureaucracy and the Battle of Priorities