World Heritage Day 2025: India’s Monuments Are At Risk, Are We Doing Enough to Protect Our Past?

Every April 18, the world pauses to honour its past. The date marks the International Day for Monuments and Sites, more popularly known as World Heritage Day. In 2025, the theme carries the urgency of a warning bell: “Heritage Under Threat from Disasters and Conflicts: Preparedness and Learning from 60 Years of ICOMOS Actions.” The theme marks six decades of the International Council on Monuments and Sites' (ICOMOS) efforts in heritage conservation. It’s a global prompt to take stock not just of what we’ve built, but of what we’re at risk of losing.
Ours is a country whose monuments are not merely stone and structure, but story and soul. Where every step on ancient grounds feels like a brush with eternity. Yet, that same eternity is becoming increasingly fragile.
From Hampi to Humayun’s Tomb, from the temples of Khajuraho to the rock-cut marvels of Ajanta and Ellora, the threats are neither mythical nor distant. Floods sweep in without warning. Bulldozers come disguised as development. Bureaucracies delay, budgets shrink, and sometimes, nobody notices the crack until it’s far too wide to mend.
Climate Is The Silent Saboteur
The air is saturated with monsoon moisture, soot, acid rain, or salt carried in from the sea. These things don’t announce their arrival with fanfare but over time, they nibble at marble domes, sandstone walls, and ancient frescoes like termites at a bookshelf.
When flash floods hit Kedarnath or rising sea levels lap at the feet of Mahabalipuram, it’s not just a weather problem. It’s a question of memory. Who will remember what these places meant if they disappear? And will our infrastructure (or our imagination) be ready to rebuild what’s lost?
Development: Progress or Pressure?
In Delhi, a 12th-century stepwell stands awkwardly near a luxury apartment tower. In Hyderabad, centuries-old tombs watch silently as shopping malls sprout around them. This is not a war of demolition but of suffocation.
Urban encroachment doesn’t always look like violence. Sometimes it looks like neglect. An unmarked boundary, an unauthorised extension, a street vendor who doesn’t know he’s peddling pani puri on a UNESCO buffer zone. The real question isn’t whether development is good or bad. It’s whether we know where to draw the line.
Bureaucracy and the Battle of Priorities
India’s Archaeological Survey (ASI) is a titan tasked with protecting more than 3,600 monuments. But a closer look reveals a Goliath with a pebble for a slingshot. Budgets are stretched, restorers are overworked, and the sheer scale of the responsibility makes triage the default strategy.
Meanwhile, conservationists with old-school skills (lime plaster experts, stone carvers, fresco painters) are becoming harder to find than the ruins they once restored. And public-private partnerships, while promising on paper, often flirt dangerously with turning heritage into hospitality.
Across the globe, countries like Japan, Italy, and the UK are experimenting with disaster-resilient materials, 3D scanning, and post-conflict recovery. Italy's use of advanced technologies like 3D scanning for heritage preservation offers valuable insights. Similarly, Japan's community-based disaster preparedness models can inform local engagement approaches. India has flirted with these ideas (pilot projects in Hampi, Varanasi, and post-quake Gujarat show what’s possible) but we’ve yet to make them part of the everyday.
Organizations Championing Heritage Conservation
Several organizations play pivotal roles in preserving India's rich cultural heritage:
INTACH or Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage: Established in 1984, INTACH focuses on conservation, documentation, and awareness programmes across the country
NDMA or National Disaster Management Authority: Collaborates with UNESCO and ICCROM to develop disaster risk management strategies for cultural heritage sites.
Archaeological Survey of India (ASI): The primary government body overseeing archaeological research and conservation efforts.
UNESCO India: Works on integrating heritage conservation into broader sustainable development goals.
Organizations like INTACH, UNESCO India, and the NDMA are pushing the envelope, working with communities and tech to build resilience. But there’s still a missing link: a cultural shift that sees monuments not as backdrops for selfies, but as repositories of meaning. Not relics, but resources.
What's the Solution?
What if we thought about heritage the way we think about data backups? As an essential safeguard against loss. As insurance against forgetfulness. What if every child grew up learning the story of a local monument the way they learn the national anthem? What if we valued stone not for its weight, but for its witness?
To care for monuments is to believe that the past can have a future. And to do that, we must act with urgency, with empathy, and with the humility to know that once a heritage site is gone, no tribute can bring it back.
