World Day Of Social Justice 2025: How India Is Expanding Its Circle Of Inclusion

Every February 20, the world pauses to reflect on the pursuit of fairness, dignity, and human rights. In our nation, where social hierarchies have long dictated opportunity and exclusion, World Day of Social Justice is a landmark for those who refuse to accept injustice as fate. True justice is never handed down freely; it must be demanded, fought for, and painstakingly built.

The struggles of B.R. Ambedkar in securing rights for Dalits, the ongoing movement for LGBTQ+ equality, and the rising visibility of marginalized voices in workplaces and courtrooms show that progress is neither linear nor inevitable. However, the tide is turning rapidly. Justice is expanding its reach to those who have long been denied it.

The Unfinished Battle for Dignity

For centuries, Dalits, once labeled the “untouchables,” have been condemned to the margins of Indian society. From manual scavenging to systemic economic exclusion, their oppression has been brutal and enduring. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar sought to undo this injustice by embedding affirmative action into law, but legal frameworks do not erase prejudice overnight.

However, in recent years, a new Dalit consciousness has emerged. Young leaders, activists, and intellectuals are reshaping the conversation, no longer seeking mere inclusion but demanding a radical restructuring of social power.

Consider Bezwada Wilson, who has led a relentless campaign against manual scavenging. He has been pushing government agencies to enforce laws that remain largely on paper. Or Jignesh Mevani, a firebrand Dalit leader from Gujarat, who has challenged both caste and political hierarchy. There’s also Rohith Vemula, whose tragic suicide in 2016 became a national wake-up call, igniting debates on casteism within India’s universities.

Dalit rights activist Jignesh Mevani is a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly (ANI Photo)

The internet has further enabled this resistance. Dalit influencers and content creators on social media are rewriting narratives, celebrating Dalit culture, and exposing caste-based discrimination in ways that mainstream media long ignored.

LGBTQ+ Rights

If caste is India’s oldest wound, LGBTQ+ rights are among its newest battlegrounds. Until 2018, homosexuality was a crime under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, a colonial-era law that equated same-sex relationships with unnatural offences. Then, the Supreme Court struck it down in a landmark judgement.

Since then, the LGBTQ+ movement has gained momentum. Transgender rights were legally recognized in 2014, when the Supreme Court declared transgender people as a third gender, paving the way for reservations in education and employment. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 (though flawed) at least marked an acknowledgment of their struggles.

But true equality remains distant. Same-sex marriage is still not legal in India. Conversion therapy remains a horrific reality. Workplace discrimination, despite laws, continues. Yet, the LGBTQ+ community is not waiting for justice to be handed to them. Pride marches in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata have become acts of joyous defiance. Queer collectives in small towns are creating safe spaces. Even Bollywood, long complicit in caricaturing LGBTQ+ identities, is beginning to tell authentic queer stories, with films like Badhaai Do and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

The battle is no longer just for decriminalization, but for social acceptance, dignity, and the right to love without fear.

Intersections of Oppression

Social justice is rarely a single-issue movement. Many Dalits who are also queer face double marginalization; ostracized by both casteist hierarchies and homophobic communities. Dalit trans women, in particular, often struggle with poverty, violence, and limited job opportunities.

Take the story of Grace Banu, a Dalit trans activist and engineer who has fought not just for transgender rights, but for affirmative action policies that recognize caste-based disadvantages within the trans community. “Justice must be intersectional,” she famously argued, “because oppression is intersectional.” The same applies to Adivasi (tribal) communities fighting for land rights, disabled individuals demanding accessibility, and women seeking workplace equality.

Laws and policies can only go so far. The deeper change (the one that truly matters) is cultural. Schools must teach Ambedkar alongside Gandhi. Workplaces must embrace LGBTQ+ employees without tokenism. Families must stop treating caste and sexuality as shameful secrets. Above all, individuals must choose to be uncomfortable, to unlearn biases.

Real progress happens when societies are willing to question themselves, to confront their darkest truths, to sit in the discomfort of realizing they have been complicit in injustice. India’s journey towards true equality is far from over. But justice (like water) will always find its way... through cracks in oppressive walls, through voices that refuse to be silenced, through a country that is slowly learning to expand its embrace.