World Book And Copyright Day 2025 - Books That Saw the Future Before It Happened

April 23rd is World Book and Copyright Day, a UNESCO-invented moment that annually tells us that words still matter in an age of swipe, skip, and stream. It’s a day to champion the humble book (that analogue USB drive for human imagination) and the copyrights that keep ideas from being strip-mined by content farms and AI remix tools. In a world where algorithms write clickbait faster than authors can finish a sentence, Copyright Day is less about bureaucracy and more about the survival of authors, of originality, and of the fragile idea that creativity has value.

The most prophetic writers weren’t technologists or policy wonks. They were storytellers who understood the software of the human condition. They didn’t just imagine gadgets, they imagined consequences. In fact, some of them were programming tomorrow.

These books gave a glimpse into what the future would hold (Getty Images)

1984 by George Orwell

Decades before mass surveillance became the price of digital citizenship, Orwell imagined a world where thoughtcrime was policed, where history was continuously rewritten, and where citizens were both watched and complicit in their own watching. Sound familiar? Edward Snowden’s leaks in 2013 didn’t just expose the scope of global surveillance, they vindicated Orwell’s worst fears.

When George Orwell published 1984 in 1949, he had never heard of metadata, the NSA, or facial recognition algorithms. But he understood the central tension of the modern era: privacy versus control. Today, Orwell’s influence is coded into our vocabulary: “Orwellian” has become a shorthand for government overreach, algorithmic bias, and even the subtle nudges of tech giants like Zuckerberg and Musk who promise personalization but deliver manipulation.

Fahrenheit 451 by Ray Bradbury

Bradbury’s 1953 novel wasn’t just about burning books, it was about burning attention. His dystopia envisioned wall-sized entertainment screens, citizens anaesthetised by passive content, and firemen who start fires instead of putting them out.

In Fahrenheit 451, knowledge is suppressed and scrolled past. Conversations are shallow, curiosity is dangerous, and distraction is weaponised. Fast-forward 70 years and we’ve got TikTok replacing textbooks, Kindle libraries that vanish on a corporate whim, and debates over whether AI-generated books even count as literature. Bradbury wasn’t critiquing technology per se. He was warning us what happens when we let technology replace thinking.

The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood

Published in 1985, The Handmaid’s Tale felt like a chilling what-if. Women forced into childbearing slavery under a theocratic regime? In the Reagan era, it seemed pointed but fictional. But Atwood never considered herself a science fiction writer. “Everything I’ve written in The Handmaid’s Tale,” she famously said, “has happened somewhere, sometime.” And the book’s eerie resonance has only grown. As debates over reproductive rights heat up globally (from the U.S. Supreme Court to protests in Poland), Gilead feels more prescient than metaphorical.

Atwood foresaw a world where ideological extremism marries technological control. In doing so, she captured not a future, but a recurring loop of history.

Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K. Dick

Before Siri, Alexa, or ChatGPT, there was Philip K. Dick. In 1968, he imagined a world populated by humanoid robots that were indistinguishable from people, except they lacked empathy. Dick’s real obsession wasn’t just artificial intelligence, it was what it means to be human. His replicants were existential puzzles. Now, as machine learning models get eerily good at mimicking human speech, art, and even love, Dick’s central question feels more urgent: when our creations reflect us perfectly, how do we know what’s real?