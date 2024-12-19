From Mountains To Beaches: Coolest Work From Home (WFH) Places In India

After COVID-19 imposed lockdown, remot work culture became a new normal for many. While things are back to normalcy, the work from home culture continues for a lucky few. While the freedom to work from continues to thrive, professionals are seeking to go out on unique and inspiring destinations to set up their laptops. India, with its diverse landscapes and vibrant culture, has some of the coolest work-from-home locations that combine productivity with relaxation. Here’s a list of the top spots where your work-life balance will find a whole new meaning.

Goa:

Goa (Getty Images)

The evergreen favorite, Goa, tops the list with its serene beaches, lively cafes, and coworking spaces that cater to digital nomads. The sea breeze and sunsets provide the perfect backdrop for productivity and unwinding.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh:

Manali, Himachal Pradesh (Getty Images)

Nestled in the Himalayas, Manali is a haven for those seeking a peaceful yet picturesque environment. High-speed internet, cozy cabins, and stunning mountain views make it an excellent choice for remote work. Don't miss hoping on some local cafes and explore nearby villages during your stay in the city.

Jaipur, Rajasthan:

Jaipur, Rajasthan (Getty Images)

For a royal touch to your work-from-home setup, Jaipur’s heritage properties and boutique hotels provide the perfect blend of history and modern amenities. The city’s vibrant culture adds a touch of inspiration to every workday. Take a stroll around the old city and buy some cool kurtas and dupattas.

Coorg, Karnataka:

Coorg, Karnataka (Getty Images)

Known as the 'Scotland of India', Coorg is perfect for those who love lush greenery and aromatic coffee plantations. Work amidst nature and take breaks exploring the scenic trails or enjoying locally brewed coffee.

Pondicherry:

Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu (Getty Images)

The French-inspired town of Pondicherry offers tranquility with its charming streets, seaside cafes, and coworking spaces. The laid-back vibe and coastal beauty make it ideal for creative professionals. Spend some days in Auroville for that laid-back and calming experience.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand:

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand (Getty Images)

For those who seek spiritual rejuvenation along with work, Rishikesh offers serene river views, yoga retreats, and peaceful accommodations. It’s a great place to recharge both mentally and professionally. Don't forget to witness the early morning Aarti on the ghats of the Ganges.

Munnar, Kerala:

Munnar in Kerala (Getty Images)

Work from the midst of tea gardens and misty hills in Munnar. The cool climate, scenic beauty, and calm atmosphere ensure focus and relaxation go hand in hand. If you plan to spend more days in Kerala, you can stay a few days in Wayanad, and Alleppey as well.

Shillong, Meghalaya:

Shillong, Meghalaya (ANI)

Experience the serenity of the Northeast in Shillong, a city known for its rolling hills and pleasant weather. Its growing digital infrastructure and serene environment make it a hidden gem for remote work. From Shillong, spend your weekends travelling to Meghalaya and Guwahati to explore beautiful landscapes, food, and nature.