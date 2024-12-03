ETV Bharat / lifestyle

From 'Brain Rot' to 'Post Woke': Words and Phrases That Took Over 2024

Every year, new words and phrases wiggle their way into our collective vocabularies, giving us fresh ways to express ourselves. This year, Oxford declared 'Brain Rot' as the word of the year, perfectly summarizing the state of our dopamine-starved, screen-addicted brains. Brain rot is the modern lament of overexposure to doomscrolling or binge-watching a series you hate but can’t stop watching. If your brain feels more like oatmeal than a functional organ, congratulations, you’re going through brain rot.

The linguistic buffet didn’t stop there. Here are some other gems that entered the lexicon in 2024.

1. Main Character Era

Forget being the main character for a day. In 2024, we’re all declaring permanent residence in our “main character era.” It’s the ultimate form of self-validation: treating your morning coffee run like a scene from an indie coming-of-age film, complete with a lo-fi soundtrack.

Main character era (Freepik)

2. Beige Flag

Move over red flags and green flags; “beige flag” is here for the people who aren’t toxic or perfect, just baffling. Your date’s obsession with organizing their socks by colour? Beige flag. Harmless, but you can’t unsee it.

3. Lore Drop

A cousin of 'info dump,' but with more flair. 'Lore drop' is when someone casually reveals a deeply personal or wild story in a conversation, leaving everyone reeling.

Example: “She just lore-dropped that she spent a summer in 2012 living with a traveling circus.”

4. Rage Swipe