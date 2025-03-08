2025 Women's Day Special: Gen Z Is More Divided on Gender Equality Than Any Other Generation, Says Study Done Across 30 Countries

If you were under the impression that Gen Z (the generation that brought us social media activism and gender-fluid fashion) was uniformly progressive, think again. A new 30-country study from King’s College London has thrown a spanner in the works, revealing that when it comes to gender equality, feminism, and traditional gender roles, Gen Z men and women are more divided than any other generation before them.

We may have entered the age of hyper-connectivity and endless social discourse, but it turns out that this generation, which can collectively agree on the necessity of oat milk, is at loggerheads when it comes to the very fundamentals of gender dynamics.

The Feminism Gap

The first major revelation of this study is what we might call the Feminism Fault Line: that is, the stark contrast in how Gen Z men and women define themselves in relation to gender equality movements. To put it bluntly, Gen Z women are all in, while Gen Z men are decidedly… hesitant.

53% of Gen Z women identify as feminists, compared to just 32% of Gen Z men, a whopping 21-point gap, the largest among any generation.

a whopping 21-point gap, the largest among any generation. Millennial men and women are less divided, with a 16-point gap, while Gen X and Baby Boomers seem to have settled into an agreeable gender détente, registering smaller gaps of 8 to 11 points.

If you're a hopeful optimist, you might think, “But perhaps Gen Z men are simply redefining feminism in their own way?” A valid thought, but the data suggests otherwise. Gen Z men are only marginally more likely than Baby Boomers to call themselves feminists (32% vs. 28%), which is about as much progress as a self-driving car that still needs you to steer it manually. The crux of this disparity seems to lie in the narrative of gender equality itself. While Gen Z women continue to push for progress, a sizable portion of Gen Z men appear to be wondering if this “progress” is beginning to leave them behind.

Detailed stats from the study spanning 30 countries (Image courtesy King's College London)

Have We Gone Too Far?

It wouldn’t be a modern conversation about gender without someone bringing up the age-old question: “But what about men?”

According to the study, Gen Z men are far more likely than their female counterparts to believe that efforts to promote women’s equality have begun discriminating against men. This, of course, is a rather stunning assertion when you consider the statistical reality that men still dominate positions of power, hold the majority of the world’s wealth, and rarely have to think twice about whether their outfit will determine whether they get taken seriously at work.

The notion that men are being asked to do “too much” for gender equality is another divisive issue, with Gen Z men more likely to express fatigue or frustration over gender expectations than previous generations. While older men (particularly Baby Boomers and Gen X) seem to have made peace with whatever changes feminism has wrought, younger men appear more actively resistant to what they perceive as shifting goalposts in gender roles.

The Stay-at-Home Dad Conundrum

If you thought we had successfully vanquished the “real men don’t change diapers” mindset, think again. 28% of Gen Z men believe that a man who stays home to care for his children is “less of a man.” This is higher than Gen Z women (19%) and, interestingly, higher than even Baby Boomer men (12%), suggesting that at least some progressive ideals have gone full circle and landed right back in 1956.

Differences in generations (Image courtesy King's College London)

This is an especially curious finding, given that previous generations of men (many of whom had little choice but to conform to rigid gender norms) are actually less judgemental of stay-at-home dads than Gen Z men, who supposedly grew up with more open-minded views on gender roles.

One could speculate that this resistance to changing definitions of masculinity isn’t entirely about tradition, but rather a reaction to the broader cultural shifts happening around gender identity and expectations. Could it be that Gen Z men are feeling lost in an era where traditional markers of masculinity (such as being the breadwinner, being the provider) are becoming less relevant? Could it be that rather than embracing new, more flexible definitions of masculinity, they are digging in their heels, trying to hold on to whatever markers of “manhood” they can?

If so, this would explain a great deal about why Gen Z men and women are more divided than ever; they may be experiencing the same societal shifts, but interpreting them in entirely different ways.

The Tension Between Genders

Here’s a paradox: Despite these ideological divides, Gen Z isn’t the generation that perceives the most “tension” between men and women. In fact, people generally see less conflict between genders than, say, the rich and poor, or political left and right. However, within Gen Z, there is a greater tendency than in older generations to believe that men and women are at odds. This is particularly evident in South Korea, which ranked highest in perceived gender tensions, while Britain, by comparison, is relatively harmonious.

Country-wise breakup (Image courtesy King's College London)

Could this perception of tension be exacerbated by social media, where gender debates unfold in viral threads, Twitter rants, and heated comment sections? Could it be that constant discourse around gender equality—while undeniably important—also creates a feeling of perpetual conflict? Either way, what’s clear is that while majorities in every country surveyed believe in gender equality, the path to achieving it is far from agreed upon.

Where Do We Go from Here?

The findings of this study are less about whether Gen Z supports gender equality (most do) and more about how gender itself is being redefined in ways that excite some and alienate others. For gender equality to move forward, we can’t just assume that every younger generation will automatically become more progressive. Clearly, attitudes don’t shift in a straight line; sometimes they move forward, sometimes they double back, and sometimes they sit in the middle of a generational identity crisis, wondering whether being a stay-at-home dad will strip them of their manhood.

The challenge, then, is to bridge the ideological chasm within Gen Z itself. Because if the most digitally connected generation in history can’t agree on the basics of feminism, masculinity, and equality, then what hope do we have for the rest of the world?