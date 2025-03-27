World Theatre Day: How Women Are Leading The Feminist Theatre Movement In India And Challenging Gender

Madhavi, the daughetr of King Yayati has a complete chapter dedicated to her in Indian epic Mahbharata. As the tale goes, she is used a pawn by three egoist men for their self-interests–her father, her lover, and her lover's guru. The theme of men exploitating women for their own interests is an old and redundant in Indian mythology. But renowned playwrite Bhishma Sahni redically deconstructed the age-old narrative of Madhavi and brought her back to the mainstream from the margins in his play of the same name. He put spotlight on her so much so that this modern day woman is able to see throgh the conservative, self-serving attitude of the men and can take a stand for herself. "Madhavi is the protagonist, and the entire story revolves around her. Sahni portrays the dilemma of every woman as she has always been a giver, as a mother, wife, siter, but when it's time to receive, she is denied of everything which is rightfully hers. Madhavi is a metaphor for today's woman, and now she refuses when she is not receiving her due. Today's Madhavi refuses to accept a man who can't stand with her. She sacrifices her life for father and lover yet, she stands with dignity," says Chirami Acharya who played the protagonist in the play Madhavi.

Madhavi is one such example of women in Indian theatre, which has a long history of activism. From anti-british narratives during the Independence movements to extending voice to those marginalised in recent times, theatre as a medium has provided a platform at a community level. And the feminist movement is one such movement that has found voice through theatre over the last few decades. It started with reinterpreting the mythological epics–a few women using thire creative skills to spotlight women's issues without completely renouncing the conventional texts. They aimed to question, explore and undermine the old text. So today's Sita knows that Rama loses the right to consider himself an ideal man when he unjustily kicks her out, and Madhavi chooses to save herself than wait for a man to support her. Women understood that dicovering new norms within the old texts and context would bring artists and audiances together. Within theatre, they questioned gender roles to highlight the female identity.

Thanks to the feminist movement, which has long fought to dismantle unfair stereotypes and challenge injustices, women now have stronger role models—both in life and in literature. Among the many theatre artists who have dedicated their lives to this movement are the late Tripurari Sharma, Anuradha Kapoor, the late Usha Ganguli, Vijaya Mehta, Kirti Jain, Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry, and, more recently, Mallika Taneja.

Architects of Change

A part of art and activism, Indian Feminist Theatre is born out of the Political Theatrical Movement started in 1942. In 1970s as a response to the overwhelmingly male-centric discourses in regional theatre, feminist theatrical narrative first came in the light. Today's theatre is bold and progressive, while other popular mediums still struggle to make pace with it. Back in 1979, Safdar Hashmi's Jan Natya Manch or People's Theatre Front staged a street play titled Aurat. The play dealt with issues like bride burning and dowry-related violence. Playwrights like Usha Ganguli, Mahashweta Devi used theatre to highlight gender inequality, societal exclusion, illiteracy, and the lingering effects of feudalism in rural India, staging everyday struggles of women. Although, Ganguli, who led the theatre group Rangakarmee, didn't start out as feminist writer, her woman-centric plays earned her much acclaim. It was when women started working outside the home that they developed a new perspective that allowed them to reinterpret texts, designs, and presentations in a fresh light. These segments were also seen in the works of the directors like Anuradha Kapoor and the late Tripurari Sharma, who were considered pioneers of their time.

Some of Ganguli's works include Beti Aayee (A Girl is Born), which highlighted discrimination against the girl child, and Hum Mukhtara, the story of a Pakistani woman who survived gang rape. “She chose plays that reflected realities of society," says Madhu Goswami, a Rangakarmee actor. She wanted to use her creative voice to portray the lived experiences of women. Her unconventionally simple plays won her the Sangeet Natak Academy Award for Theatre Direction in 1998.

Rewriting the Rules

The emergence of female-centric narratives gave a fresh perspective on women's issues but also also led to a more authentic representation of their lives, relationships, their sexuality, and their desires. The late Tripurari Sharma wrote her debut play, Bahu, when she was a final-year student at the National School of Drama (NSD). People in the know say, she faced immence backlash but she remained committed to tell stories from women's point of view. For her, feminist theatre was the result of years of observation and suppression. "There was an urgency in her plays that used to become visible. She would make a woman's existance matter through her plays. She made plays with deep conviction," says Laxmi Rawat, an ex NSD student and now a theatre actor and director who performed in Sharma's play.

Noted theatre director Anuradha Kapoor is best for her play Umrao Jaan. She says that the drive to bring female-orients texts to the stage came from witnessing silent struggles of women, which had long been brushed under the carpet. "Women began raising their voices, and writers started exposing those realities, which were too painful to be true," says Kapoor. She credits Badal Sircar as the most influential feminist playwright of post-emergency India, while Shanta Gandhi’s 1967 play Jasma Odan remains groundbreaking work in contemporary Indian theatre. “At that time, plays focused on presenting women’s innermost concerns,” she says. “Theatre gave them the platform to showcase those stories," she adds.

After Shanta Gandhi, many theatre practitioners explored her noted play Jasma Odan in various folk styles. Jasma Odan tells the story of a woman’s defiance against power politics. Instead of surrendering to a king who desires her for her beauty, she chooses to stand by her husband, ultimately sacrificing her life in the process. Jaydev Hatangadi was the first to take on the play, followed by former National School of Drama director and Padma Shri recipient Ram Gopal Bajaj, who directed it in 1980 at Department of Theatre at Punjabi University in Patiala. "The play is feminist but its essence is in resisting subjugation. The protagonist represents not just husband but the entire oppressed labouring community. Her loyalty extends beyond personal ties as she stands for collective justice. It's a metaphor for today's world," says Bajaj.

Chandigarh-based theatre director Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry, a Padma Shri Awardee in 2011, is of the opinion that a barrier was finally broken, as women began to be recognised as equals to men in positions of power and decision-making. “I think a silent revolution was happening then,” she reflects.

In the 1960s and 70s, directors like Sheela Bhatia, Shanta Gandhi, and Vijaya Mehta introduced a fresh perspective to theatre, reshaping how women were portrayed through impactful and innovative storytelling. “When women entered theatre, there weren't following a set rule, which made their work more collaborative," says Mansingh. This shift also changed the role of the theatre director, which was once synonymous with male authority. This broadened the scope for women to influence masses with their storytelling.

Paving the path

Meanwhile, theatre became a space for women to showcase their talents as actors–a place previously dominated by men, as women were not allowed to participate in public performances. Dadasaheb Phalke's daughter , Mandakini broke that barriets as India's first female cinema artist, while Durga Khote became the first woman to take the centre stage as an actor. Ajuja Gosalkar, founder of The Drama Queen Theatre Company and a pioneer documentary theatre in India, notes that while female performers were initially stigmatised as uncu', theatre itself remained inherently progressive. "It was progressive because the women producing and directing plays were highly educated and cultured," she explains.

She also challenges the notion that progressivism is a modern phenomenon. "Women in theatre have always been progressive. During the freedom struggle, many women stepped forward and jouned the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA)," she points out. The feminist movement wasn't just about discussing and debating women's issues–it was about empowering women to become thinkers. creators, writers, and artists. Reflecting on her own motivation for joining the movement, she says, "I believe women play a crucial role in every situation. I wanted to create opportunities and explore spaces that has remained untouched."

Mansingh observes that many women who championed feminism were driven by the need to reclaim their histories and tell stories on their own terms. She explains how women reshaped the entire narrative structure to reflect their perspectives. She says, "Some works didn't follow the conventional style of a play presentation, the start, middle and the ending. They changed the way stories were presented." Gosalkar says that theatre is evolving and there's plenty of space to experiment. Rawat, who is now a theatre director echoes Gosalkar's thoughts. "Theatre needs to evolve in every few years to remain in tune with the real life and changing scenarios. Live moves on a rapid pace, and theatre also has to keep up," says Rawat. She adsd that audiances perception of theatre is also changine which has given rise to changes genres, stories and styles. "At one point, theatre was dominated by a few playwrights but that has changed. Today, there are different kinds of writing, and different kinds of people doing theatre. There's so much happening in theatre including virtual and terrace theatre," says Gosalkar.

Back to the future

As the waves of feminist movement continue to rise, Mansingh believes that it's not only the main story that is conveyed through a performance but also the subtext. "It's a complex thing. When we talk about women's theatre, there is some kind of ghettoization at play. But all we need to do is to evolve with our performative languages in our own way and be known as an artist," she says.

While we talk about bringing our women centric stories to the foray, it is equally important to be relevant and tell the stories of today. As girls continue to be sexually abused and then victim-shamed, Delhi-based theatre artist Mallilka Taneja uses her 12-minute satirical piece Thoda Dhyan Se (Be Careful) to call out those who find women's choices of clothing as a reason for her abuse. In her perfromance, she stands on the stage in lingerie, challenging society's idea of how women should dress and how she should be fully covered. She covered herself head to toe and asks if "she wouldn't be raped anymore". Mallika drew inspiration for her play after Nirbhaya gang rape in 2012. The conversation around gender and sexual abuse was on fire at that time, however, the abuse continues. Now, writers are paying attention to the kind of they would want to write for women, all because a few women decided to champion to raise voice against discrimination nearly 50 years ago.

"The seeds were planted years ago by women artists back in those days. We are following and many others are joining the league," says Mallika. She also emphasises the importance of audiance as she says the responsiblity of change lies on both the artistes as well as the spectators. "Unless radical and through-provoking plays are accepted and appriciated, feminist theatre practitioners will go unheard. Audiences are willing to watch unconventional plays," she says.

A road ahead

Mallika and many like her have come a long wat, and they continue to look forward to te challenges ahead, as accepting women centric stories that highlight the male dominance and exploitation is a road less travelled. "We have to fight the deep-rooted issues from within and it's mostly against ourselves," says the theatre artiste.

Over the last two decades, women's voices have become an integral part of mainstream Indian theatre. Several theatre groups organise theatre festivals completely dedicated to women's plays and directors. For those, who have fought for the goal of equality, it is a good time to be alive to see the change happening, though there's still so much to achieve. "If woman does something out of the ordinary she is looked differently. But doing something out of the box i empowering. There will be people who will hate you but there will be some who will encourage you and that's what theatre is all about–finding courage to do things differently," Mallika concludes.