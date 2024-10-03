Indian Women Cricketers Are Building UP In Style For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup In UAE

Ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, Indian cricketers are slaying in style with Qua, the homegrown women’s apparel brand. The label onboarded inspiring young female cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues, Shefali Verma, Shreyanka Patil, and Radha Yadav as its brand ambassador.

With their first match against New Zealand scheduled on October 4, the team has already completed their preparatory camps and is now working hard to be prepared for what comes ahead while also ensuring they take a sigh of relief. The campaign with Qua for its latest collection titled ‘Modern Heroin’ is one such occasion.

“It’s been an incredible experience working with such talented and driven sports women. They bring a unique perspective to the collection, embodying the resilience and confidence that our brand stands for. Their input not only added authenticity to the designs but also helped us create something truly functional for active, on-the-go women. Seeing them represent the brand with pride has been inspiring and reaffirms our commitment to empowering women through fashion,” says Rupanshi Agarwal, the founder of Qua.

From Left: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, and Shefali Verma in Qua's latest collection (ETV Bharat)

Sporting in style

The collection is a celebration of powerful, resilient women who have redefined the concept of strength, both in sports and in life. Featuring female athletes, the campaign aims to reimagine what it means to be a modern heroine, “someone who breaks barriers, defies expectations, and inspires the next generation,” she adds.

Highlighting their multifaceted personalities – blending fierce determination with grace and individuality - the photoshoot with bold and powerful dressing redefines what it means to be a heroine in the modern world.

Jemimah Rodrigues wearing trench coats with a sculptural silhouette by Qua (ETV Bharat)

“The collection is designed with versatility in mind, offering pieces that blend both form and function effortlessly,” says Divya Agarwal, the creative director at Qua. Inspired by the energy and dynamism of sports, each piece is crafted to suit the fast-paced lifestyles of today’s women. Whether it’s about comfort, style, or making a statement, the collection offers a perfect balance, with breathable fabrics and bold designs that celebrate the strength and individuality of every woman.

Shefali Verma in satin cargoes by Qua (ETV Bharat)

Blending classic with contemporary

Set to launch ahead of the T20 World Cup, the collection features contemporary cuts on classic pieces. From cargoes made of satin, and trench coats with a sculptural silhouette to faux leather skirts with angular hemlines, the collection has a muted color palette in black, and white and the sheds of grey present warm and earthy echoes.

“As a women-led brand, we deeply understand the importance of showcasing real women who reflect the strength and determination inherent in every woman. These cricketers, who have broken into a male-dominated space, embody the core values of our brand,” says the creative director.

Radha Yadav wearing faux leather skirts by Qua (ETV Bharat)

Celebrating resilience

With this campaign, the label aims to celebrate the spirit of women who excel in every aspect of their lives, both on and off the field. “We aim to break stereotypes by highlighting the power of femininity combined with athleticism, showing that women can be both strong and stylish. We hope to inspire confidence and encourage women to embrace their individuality while feeling comfortable and empowered in our designs,” says the founder.

The collection Modern Heroin featuring female cricketers, not only breaks ground by merging fashion and sports but also challenges traditional ideas of who can be fashion icons. The campaign marks a cultural moment, where fashion meets empowerment, and where sport becomes a medium for redefining style and strength.