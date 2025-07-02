Women Get Calmer As They Get Older, According To The Latest Data

Let’s begin with something everyone already suspects but hasn’t had the nerve to say aloud: women in midlife tend to have a better grip on their temper than, say, when they were 23 and someone cut them off in traffic. Now, thanks to a curious and unexpectedly reassuring new study from the Menopause journal, we know it’s not just anecdotal. A group of researchers in the US have confirmed that women do, in fact, get better at managing their anger as they age. As time marches on and reproductive hormones perform their increasingly theatrical farewell tour, women aren’t becoming ticking emotional time bombs. They're becoming sages of serenity.

Now, before you get too excited and start handing out medals to every 50-year-old woman who doesn’t yell at customer service, let’s clarify what the researchers actually did. They examined the emotional states of over 500 women aged 35 to 55. Not just once, mind you, but across a spread of ages and reproductive stages. In other words, they tried to isolate whether it was simple aging or something more hormonal that influenced how angry women felt.

The results were fascinating. Across the board, forms of anger—temperament, reaction, aggressive expression, and even hostility—decreased with age. Only one type of anger (suppressed anger, the emotional equivalent of a slow cooker) stubbornly refused to budge with age. But still, a win’s a win.

A Brief History of Fuming

To understand just how groundbreaking this is, you have to realize how long anger has been associated with health risks in women. Back in the '80s, anger in women was mostly studied in connection with heart disease. High blood pressure, strokes, and hardening arteries all made guest appearances in these studies, typically linked to what’s called “trait anger,” or anger proneness. More recently, scientists noticed that women who had high anger scores often developed thicker carotid artery walls, which sounds unpleasant and probably is. There were also links drawn between anger and depression, particularly in perimenopausal women.

Now here’s where it gets really interesting: women on hormone therapy were more prone to severe depressive symptoms if they had issues with anger. It's like trying to put out a fire with a slightly leaky bucket of gasoline.

What the Study Found

To sum up: the researchers discovered that both chronological age and reproductive age (where you are on the menopause rollercoaster) influence anger in women. The older the woman, and the further along she was in her reproductive decline, the less likely she was to burst into furious tirades or silently seethe at the unfairness of the universe. It appears that the so-called “anger traits” mellow out as women progress through midlife, suggesting a kind of emotional evolution. Like butterflies, but with more coffee and less caterpillar. Importantly, the only type of anger that didn’t decline was “anger suppression.”

Hormonal fluctuations during perimenopause and menopause do play a role, particularly in how dramatically a woman might experience emotional surges. But so does time. There’s a kind of emotional economy that settles in with age: fewer energy reserves for drama, more appreciation for peace, and a growing ability to say “No” without guilt.

Dr. Monica Christmas, associate medical director for The Menopause Society, puts it like this: mood swings during the menopause transition are real, they can be intense, and they’re biologically wired. Hormone levels dip and spike like a bad Wi-Fi signal, leading to unpredictable emotional weather—sunny one moment, thunderclouds the next. Recognizing and managing these swings, she says, can improve a woman’s life both at home and at work.

So here’s to midlife women everywhere: cooler, calmer, and significantly less likely to throw a stapler across the room.

Source:

https://menopause.org/wp-content/uploads/press-release/MENO-D-25-00037.pdf