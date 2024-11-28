Feeling Winter Blues? Travel Destinations In India For That 'Great Escape'

Winter season is almost synonymous with festivities and celebrations as it brings with it the Christmas break, winter vacations for the school going children and also a break from work for many of us. It is also the time when most of us feel exhausted for so many reasons and long for a cozy break, if not long, a quick one. If you are, like us, surfing through the internet to find out places to visit this winter for that much-needed unwind, we have got to covered. Here's the list of destinations in India that offer beautiful view, culture, and food to not only satiate your taste buds but help you relax and rejuvenate yourself.

Udaipur, Rajasthan:

Known as the 'City of Lakes', Udaipur offers a tranquil retreat during the mild winter months from December to February. With temperatures ranging from 11°C to 28°C, the weather is perfect for exploring palaces, such as the City Palace and Jag Mandir, and enjoying boat rides on Lake Pichola. Visitors can have a culturally enriching experience at the annual Shilpgram Crafts Fair in December. With accommodation options ranging from heritage havelis to luxurious lake-facing resorts, this city has a lot to offer in terms of architectural beauty and picturesque landscapes. One can also opt for a more exclusive staycation by opting for private villas. For instace, Elivaas has multiple luxury villas, ranging from 3 to 6 BHKs, for you to choose from depending on the company you intend to keep for the staycation.

Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh:

Mechuka, known as the ‘Forbidden Valley’ due to its remote location and mystical aura, lies close to the Indo-China border, surrounded by green pastures and snow-capped mountains. The tribal Monpa culture is another highlight of this region with its vibrant monasteries and sweeping landscapes that look absolutely enchanting in winter. Yargyap-Chu Cottage Homestay, The Myst Hotel and Hotel Jhaktsang are a few accommodations that will put you right in the middle of the lap of nature that is most sought after in this region.

Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh:

Surrounded by the serene hills and imbued with the colonial charm of the days gone by, Kausali offers a nesting place for many a weary mind who wants to break away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The scenic landscape, with an equally scenic backdrop, provides a perfect setting for staycations with your near and dear ones. Other than the hotels and resorts that the region has in abundance, there are luxury accommodations in the form of private villas that present the best of modern amenities with the remarkable natural beauty of the region as their backdrop.

Sandakphu, West Bengal:

Tucked in the lap of the Himalayas, Sandakphu offers an unparalleled view of four of the world's five highest peaks: Everest, Lhotse, Makalu, and Kanchenjunga. Winter brings clear skies and panoramic vistas, drawing trekkers and photographers in large numbers. The trek to Sandakphu winds through rhododendron forests, quaint villages and diverse scenic landscapes. It’s a must for those who want to witness the grandeur of the Himalayas in their magnificent glory. Udaan Himalayan Suites and Spa, Mayfair Hill Resort and Crescent Resort are a few of the many accommodation options from where you can make an excursion to Sandakphu with your squad.

The Rann of Kutch, Gujarat:

Renowned for its vast white salt desert, visitors can enjoy the stunning landscape under a starry sky, with activities like camel rides and folk performances. During the Rann Utsav, which runs from November 1 to February 20, Rann of Kutch transforms into a vibrant cultural hub with local handicrafts, traditional music and delicious Gujarati cuisine as its main attractions. You can immerse yourself in the rich Kutchi culture and hospitality by opting for tented accommodations. Accommodations like Ramada by Wyndham Gandhidham Shinay, Ramee, and The Srinivas Palace could be considered for your sojourn.