‘Bechari Abla Nari’? A Nation of 73 Million Single Women, Still Treated Like Outcasts

New data reveal that single women spend 92% of their income on housing. A new analysis from This Old House reveals just how steep the housing burden has become. On average, married couples spend about 40% of their income on housing each year. For unmarried buyers, the numbers are significantly higher: Single men spend 67% of their income in housing, while single women are spending 92%. This highlights the pay gap between man and women.

While the study is more revolve around American women, situation is even dark in India where single women struggle to rent a home – not that any efforts haven't been made – but stigma remains. In a remarkable move, Tamil Nadu announced that single women who have separated from their husbands or parents will now be recognised as ‘family’. The officials also stated that single women will be issued ration cards by the civil supplies department upon submitting required documents. The decision was hailed by single women and women’s rights activists in Tamil Nadu and across the country as a progressive step.

This will clearly empower single women which make over 73 million of India’s total population. This includes widows, divorcees, unmarried women, and women who are separated from their husbands. Government figures also suggest that the number of women-headed families are growing. However, one can’t deny that a single woman in India is treated differently from one with a husband — she is still considered a stigma and often judged at length as marriage and motherhood are placed at a premium and not much attention is paid to empowering or celebrating single women.

“Despite the presence of so many single women, they are still somewhat of an anomaly. So many women battle abuse –physical, emotional and financial, discrimination and isolation at myriad levels from their peers, family and society at large. I appreciate this move and I wish other states take a cue from this move and acknowledge the presence of single women,” says Mumbai-based women’s rights activist Darshana Jadhav.

Stigmatised and labelled

Apart from social stigmas, there is rampant cheating and also legal and normative barriers in getting access to and owning property and other assets, besides, accessing basic services such as education, employment and health. In the absence of a male partner or abandonment by their families, women very often face sexual and gender-based violence. Hence many women choose to hide their status.

Mumbai-based senior media professional and a single mother Nupur Solanki says that she never used to tell anyone that she is single after she divorced her husband 15 years back.

“I never used to tell anyone I am single because I have a son. Subconsciously, I had some milestones to achieve for my son and the only confidence I had was to move out of the situation and raise my child alone. I knew there would be challenges but I dealt with them,” says Nupur, who nevertheless believes that women today are much stronger but she still faces challenges every time she moves to a new rented house. “For years, I used my husband’s name on my house lease. But when I was getting my own house, though I qualified for the loan, I had to fight with the bank authorities, for they wanted a man’s name on the papers,” she recalls. “I really welcome this change and hope this gets normalised across the country. We all work same and there is no need to add a burden on us for being single. It’s a tough world for single women,” Nupur adds.

Living with constant scrutiny

In states like Bihar and Jharkhand, women are being specifically targeted through witch-branding. There is also a lot of restriction and control on a woman’s movement, participation and appearance in marked public spaces. Their interpersonal interactions are scrutinised, controlled and seen as an instrument for keeping a tight hand over their sexuality.

“No matter how successful a woman is – her marital status is a huge point of discussion, gossip, exploitation, abuse, harassment, workplace politics and promotions,” says Jaipur-based Jyoti Saxena, who is a banker by profession and has been fostering a son being a single woman. She tells us that children of single parents are targeted in schools by their teachers and peers. She also points out that applying for legal documents is not easy for single women and expresses her doubts over the decision. “It’s one thing to proclaim single parents can apply for a passport or a school admission but the reality is different. I have gone through this so I know it. I wish this move at least becomes a step towards a change and also hope this isn’t the same as other claims that have been made to benefit single women,” she asserts.

She is ‘Bechari Abla Nari’

India has indeed come a long way since its independence and women on the other hand have proved their abilities and caliber by all means. However, there is still no sensitisation towards single women because of the assumption that a woman naturally progresses from her father to her husband, women are still referred to as paraya dhan or property.

“We change surnames. Create joint accounts. Quit jobs to be the ideal mother and parle care of the family. And even educated women are ashamed to own their singlehood. Maybe when the government makes us inclusive and as a family on our own, we will be able to come out more confident, especially the women who really have to deal with so much because of being single,” says Delhi-based primary teacher Aruna Joshi a single mother.

Anyone growing up in India would know the importance of a male member in the family and a woman’s life that mostly revolves around her husband, children and in-laws. She is incomplete without a husband and if she is widowed, she almost has no right to live – Thank God we don’t have sati tradition anymore! “Widows are mostly treated as asexual and colourless characters and socially shunned. But they are strong and have been bashing the misogyny,” says Darshana.

Maybe single women stick out like a sore thumb, but they are fearless, unabashed about their singlehood – no matter what their circumstances are and there isn’t any doubt that women have been, are and will turn the tides in their favour.