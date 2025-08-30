Why Retreats Are No Longer A Luxury; The Healing Pause Everyone Needs To Recharge

A wellness retreat is no longer that rarefied indulgence, tucked away for the wealthy few in mountain spas or sea-facing resorts, but has become something closer to a required pause. The modern rhythm (fast, fractured, and forever connected) leaves us jangling with the static of unfinished thoughts and unquiet bodies. To retreat, then, is not escape but a return to silence. It is less a luxury than a necessity. In such pauses, people are rediscovering what it means to simply be: to hear their own breath without hurry, to eat with awareness, to walk without intent. If once retreats were a rarity, they now arrive as medicine.

We experienced one such retreat near Bengaluru recently. The car wound its way up a narrow road, each turn taking us further away from the city’s static hum. The emails, the deadlines, and the endless chatter of phones seemed to fade with every kilometre. When we finally stepped onto the three-day retreat we planned at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Retreat centre, the smell of earthy stones and rain-soaked earth felt like we had arrived in another world.

Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Retreat Centre in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

This wasn't a holiday of cocktails by the pool or sightseeing checklist. It was a retreat, the kind where Wi-Fi is replaced with bird calls, and silence is the companion. The days here are designed around simplicity. Instead of the phone, you reach for breath. Yoga mats lie on a wooden deck overlooking a valley where clouds rise like smoke. The air is cool and clean; every inhale feels like a mini healing.

Meals are served at a canteen, which is nothing less than a fancy restaurant. With a very minimal conversation, you savour freshly grown vegetables from the garden, grains cooked gently, and herbal teas steeped in glasses. Each bite feels both nourishing and deliberate. "Wellness and retreat programs are increasing in daily life, which helps a person to pause and restart their life and heal the body holistically," said Dr Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer at Kshemavana.

Aqua Yoga to help your body set its natural rhythm (ETV Bharat)

Learning the Body’s Rhythm in a World Without Clocks

Between treatments, Ayurveda massages that knead fatigue out of the body, herbal baths that smell of lemongrass, and mud strips cool the stomach. There's no schedule other than the body’s own rhythm. You sleep when your eyes insist, walk barefoot on grass to ground your restless mind, or sit on the top of the building and watch turtles below stitch patterns across the water. What surprised us most wasn’t how much we did, but how much we didn’t. The silence was initially intimidating. Without music, without chatter, our thoughts rose like waves.

But with time, the noise inside began to soften. We noticed the play of sunset through trees, the way the shoulders dropped after days of tension, the gentle hush of our own breath. The healing took its truest form. It wasn't a grand revelation, but something that made us forget the hurry we live in.

Yoga and meditation play a major role in reducing stress levels in our daily life (ETV Bharat)

Less Heals More

Everything you do at Kshemavana has a meaning and is rooted in nature and ancient Indian practices. You may find a cold mud strip on your stomach uncomfortable at first, but it has enormous benefits for your gut. The food may not be fancy, but it reminds you how you have been spoiling your body for years and what it actually needs for healing. You are called 'Sadhak' and the lifestyle is sober. From your daily routine to what you eat, everything is prescribed by the doctor. And you don't get that cup of tea you are used to having in the evening, for you are in the process of rediscovering your body, which is waiting to heal.

We spoke to Dr Bhuvaneshwari, and she explained how the food that we have has all the solutions to our bodily issues. "You need simple food to keep your body healthy. Restaurant food or oily food may taste better, but simple food is what our body needs," the doctor explained. Interestingly, the visit to the doctor is done after your initial body check-up that includes stress check, Body Mass Index rating, and counselling about your existing conditions.

If you happen to visit, we recommend Dr Vandana and Dr Bhuvaneshwari for your consultation, although all the doctors and interns here are well-trained. The staff members are hospitable, empathetic, and always ready to help, with grace and a smile on their faces.

The food may not be fancy, but it reminds you how you have been spoiling your body for years and what it actually needs for healing (ETV Bharat)

What Happens In A Retreat?

It helps you pause for a while and restart your life. It happens in a natural setup, like where there is no external sound, only the sound of nature, which helps the body heal itself and rejuvenate. Using a medicated process, it allows you to recharge your body through natural therapies like massage, hydrotherapy, yoga, sound healing, and meditation, which help the body detoxify and energise. The retreat programs are mostly based on reversals of diabetes, improving gut health, and liver detox, among others. The team of experts guide you toward managing your ailments through your diet.

It is a no-brainer that yoga and meditation play a major role in reducing stress levels. But how many of us follow that? Here, you get the opportunity to practice mindful breathing through yoga, aqua yoga, and sound healing just by silencing your mind. Your sleeping habits improve, you are motivated toward physical exercise, and healthy eating. By the time you leave, you will have the prescribed medication in hand and a diet chart to follow.

Meals are served at a canteen, which is nothing less than a fancy restaurant. (ETV Bharat)

The three days were too short to become one with nature, but enough to return to the city with rejuvenated energy. When we left the retreat, the roads led us back to the honking traffic and flashing billboards. But something had shifted. The body felt lighter, the mind steadier. We carried with us not just the memory of herbal teas and mountain air, but a reminder that amid life’s rush, silence and routine can be the greatest luxury. It was a gentle nudge to eat slower, breathe deeper, and listen inward.