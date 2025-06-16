Air India Plane Crash Ahmedabad: Why Plane Crashes Haunt Us More Than Other Accidents

On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight AI171 for London's Gatwick airport crashed shortly after taking off in Ahmedabad with 241 people on board. This is rare that the plane crashes in minutes after taking off. The incident has sparked global shockwaves that never will fade for many, at least those who lost their loved ones headed to live their dreams. In the last three years more than 50 incidents have been reported where commercial airlines have crashed killing dozens of people. Going back in March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished with 239 people on board. A year later, the Germanwings Flight 9525 crashed, which was caused by suicidal co-pilot.

Despite the fact that flying is one of the safest modes of travel, these tragedies ignite, what experts call it, a visceral, almost irrational fear. The question is why do plane crashes haunt us so strongly, even if you are not directly connected to it. These incidents haunt us beyond car accidents, train derailments, or other frequent forms of disaster?

The Fear is not about Frequency, It's About Finality

Statistically, air travel is extremely safe. According to the International Air Transport Association, (IATA), the odds of dying in a plane crash are roughly 1 on 11 million. Yet, surveys consistently show that fear of flying is common. At least 40 per cent of passengers experience some form of anxiety and about 6.5 per cent suffer from aviophobia, clinical fear of flying. An example of it is shown in Kajol and Ajay Devgn starrer movie called Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, where Kajol suffers from fear of flying.

"It's not just about dying. It's about how you die. The thought of not having control, long minutes of anticipation, and end in total helplessness when airplane crashes, are what amplify psychological dread," says Clinical Psychologist Khushi Gupta.

Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, first responders at the site (ETV Bharat)

On the other hand, in most car crashes, the individual perceives at least some ability to act, brake, escape, or swerve. In a plane, you are locked in a pressurised metal tube at at least 33,000 feet, dependent entirely on technology and strangers. "There's no agency in this which intensifies fear. Whether one is onboard or watching the news, the idea of lack of agency takes over into fear," says Gupta.

The Fear that Follows

After the crash of Air France Flight 447 over the Atlantic in 2009, investigations reveals that it took the plane four minutes to fall. This is the time in which the passengers may have been aware of their unavoidable doom. "The anticipation of death in such a situation when you put yourself into it, is what lives in your collective consciousness," says Clinical Psychologist Bhupender Sharma.

Another important aspect of having a long-time impact of plane crash accidents on mind is the way we are presented to the accidents. Plane crashes are global news. Each incident dominates headlines. Everything that happens becomes part of the news for the next many days, not to mention with flashy visuals. Aviation experts analyse the scenarios, and things replay across social media. We all take moments to watch it, and not only watch it but subsequently storing that in our memory of all the aspects that could have gone wrong.

Dr Sumegha Soni, a psychiatrist in Mumbai says that this exposure activates cognitive bias called 'availability heuristic'. "It is where we overestimate the likelihood of rare events because they are more talked about and become memorable as well," says Dr Soni. "In psychology we call it the flashbulb memory effect, where detailed memories are tied to shocking events. People recall what were they doing when they heard about a plane crash and how they could have felt at that moment, may be thought of their families, or wanted to meet someone, or it could be anything. This intensifies their emotions and that sticks around for sometime," says Dr Soni.

Need for Closure

The images of plan crashes stay into our consciousness in ways that any other incident won't do unless you have witnessed it first hand. A lot of people cancel their trips, many don't want to travel by air, at least for sometime. Even after AI 171 crash, may cancelled their flights, particularly Air India flights.

The tragic Air India Flight for London's Gatwick crash killed 270 people onboard and on the ground in Ahmedabad (ETV Bharat)

After any catastrophe, our mind looks for a logic, experts say that's how the minds are wired. We want to know what went wrong, and how to prevent this next time. "This is why people follow 'black box' investigations almost obsessively and seek closure by understanding technical errors, weather, or human errors. "We start rationalising the reasons for the crash and somehow convince ourselves that this can't be the case every time before we prepare for our plane journey," says Clinical Psychologist Gupta.

Unlike road accidents, which often have clear causes, plane crashes are complex and mysterious. This is also a reason why we are hooked to the investigations. Flight MH370 disappearance still remains a mystery even more than a decade later. There's no resolution, which deepens fear, as there's no explanation to reason with. "Fear of flying after hearing about a plane crash is more about losing control to do anything of the unknown including death," Gupta reiterates.