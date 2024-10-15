Why Kickboxing Should Be Your Go-To Workout: Benefits And Safety Tips

For the past several years, kickboxing has become a popular exercise trend, establishing itself as an integral part of workout routines across cities big and small. Known for its numerous health benefits, kickboxing not only strengthens the body but also boosts mental well-being. Kickboxing is more than just an exciting and challenging workout; it offers a range of mental and physical benefits. As a high-intensity martial arts routine, it requires proper guidance to avoid injury and maximize its advantages. Performing it under expert supervision is essential to ensure safety and effectiveness.
According to Indore-based sports coach and fitness expert Rakhi Singh, kickboxing is not only a powerful self-defence technique but also an excellent way to stay fit and improve mental resilience. It’s a dynamic blend of boxing, aerobics, and martial arts. Regular practice can aid in weight loss, enhance heart health, and reduce stress. However, Singh emphasizes that proper training and the use of safety equipment are crucial to avoid accidents or injuries during practice.
Benefits of Incorporating Kickboxing into Your Workout
Fitness expert Rakhi Singh explains that adding kickboxing to your exercise routine can yield several benefits:
Full-Body Activation
Kickboxing engages all parts of the body. Both hands and legs are equally involved, toning muscles and building strength. It also serves as a cardiovascular workout, increasing heart rate and burning calories efficiently.
Rapid Calorie Burn
This high-intensity exercise can help burn calories at an impressive rate. Regular practice can be highly effective for weight loss, burning approximately 600 to 800 calories in a 45-minute session – far more than many traditional exercises.
Mental Health Benefits
Kickboxing is not only good for physical fitness but also for mental health. It helps reduce stress and anxiety by releasing endorphins during punching or kicking, improving mood and promoting mental peace.
Enhanced Flexibility and Stamina
The simultaneous use of different parts of the body improves flexibility, stamina, and overall coordination. Kickboxing also enhances balance and body control.
Precautions to Keep in Mind During Kickboxing
Rakhi Singh highlights that while kickboxing is a highly effective form of exercise, it must be practised with caution, especially for beginners. Here are some essential precautions:
Get Proper Training
It’s crucial to seek guidance from a professional trainer. Incorrect punching or kicking techniques, particularly for beginners, can lead to injury.
Warm-Up and Cool-Down
Warming up before and cooling down after kickboxing is essential. It helps protect muscles from injury, reduces fatigue, and prepares the body for the intensity of the workout.
Use Safety Equipment
Always wear gloves, guards, and appropriate shoes to protect yourself from injuries. Proper equipment ensures a safer and more effective workout.
Know Your Limits
Kickboxing is an intense workout, so it's important to respect your physical limits. Overexerting can lead to muscle strains or injuries. Gradually build your stamina and strength over time.
Consult a Doctor
If you have any pre-existing health conditions, such as back or knee pain, or heart issues, consult a medical professional before starting kickboxing.