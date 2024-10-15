ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Why Kickboxing Should Be Your Go-To Workout: Benefits And Safety Tips

For the past several years, kickboxing has become a popular exercise trend, establishing itself as an integral part of workout routines across cities big and small. Known for its numerous health benefits, kickboxing not only strengthens the body but also boosts mental well-being. Kickboxing is more than just an exciting and challenging workout; it offers a range of mental and physical benefits. As a high-intensity martial arts routine, it requires proper guidance to avoid injury and maximize its advantages. Performing it under expert supervision is essential to ensure safety and effectiveness.

According to Indore-based sports coach and fitness expert Rakhi Singh, kickboxing is not only a powerful self-defence technique but also an excellent way to stay fit and improve mental resilience. It’s a dynamic blend of boxing, aerobics, and martial arts. Regular practice can aid in weight loss, enhance heart health, and reduce stress. However, Singh emphasizes that proper training and the use of safety equipment are crucial to avoid accidents or injuries during practice.

Benefits of Incorporating Kickboxing into Your Workout

Fitness expert Rakhi Singh explains that adding kickboxing to your exercise routine can yield several benefits:

Full-Body Activation

Kickboxing engages all parts of the body. Both hands and legs are equally involved, toning muscles and building strength. It also serves as a cardiovascular workout, increasing heart rate and burning calories efficiently.

Rapid Calorie Burn

This high-intensity exercise can help burn calories at an impressive rate. Regular practice can be highly effective for weight loss, burning approximately 600 to 800 calories in a 45-minute session – far more than many traditional exercises.

Mental Health Benefits

Kickboxing is not only good for physical fitness but also for mental health. It helps reduce stress and anxiety by releasing endorphins during punching or kicking, improving mood and promoting mental peace.

Enhanced Flexibility and Stamina

The simultaneous use of different parts of the body improves flexibility, stamina, and overall coordination. Kickboxing also enhances balance and body control.