Do You Feel Hungry Even After Eating: Here's What Could Be The Reason

Hunger is one feeling that is similar in all living beings. It is our body's way of letting us know it needs more food. However, many people feel hungry even after eating. It may be immediately after eating or after a few minutes, they crave to eat something. Experts say many factors, including your diet, hormones, or lifestyle, can be the reasons behind this phenomenon. Dr Aamir Hussain, senior consultant physician, MD medicine says there are several factors why some people feel hungry after a meal. "It could be due to lack of nutrition in the meal. A proper meal should contain a greater portion of protein which induces the feeling of fullness," says Dr Hussain who adds that meals with greater portions of carbs or fats can urge hunger even when these meals have similar calorie counts.

Several studies have shown that higher protein meals are better-trusted sources of stimulating the release of fullness hormones, such as glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), cholecystokinin (CCK), and peptide YY (PYY). "If your meal has less fibre, you feel hungry more often as it is a carb that takes longer to digest and can slow your stomach's emptying rate," says Dr Hussain. When fibre is digested in the lower digestive tract, it promotes the release of appetite-suppressing hormones like GLP-1 and PYY.

Some of the foods that are high in protein include meats, such as chicken breast, lean beef, turkey, and shrimp. Foods high in fibre include fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, beans, and grains. If you feel hungry even after eating, try incorporating protein and fibre-rich foods into your diet.

Stretch receptors

Apart from meal composition, our stomach has stretch receptors that play a strong role in promoting feelings of fullness during and immediately after a meal. The stretch receptors are the ones that detect how much our stomach expands during a meal. It sends signals directly to our brain to induce the feeling of fullness and reduce appetite.

"Stretch receptors respond to the total volume of the meal you have consumed rather than the nutritional composition. The feeling of fullness also doesn't last longer than is brought by these receptors. So, when you eat, you feel full but soon after that feeling of fullness goes away," explains Dr. Hussain. Additionally, he suggests that it is advisable to include foods that are high in calories if you don't feel full during or after a meal.

Apart from an inadequate diet that lacks protein or fibre, it could also be due to hormonal issues like leptin resistance (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Foods with water content are also a good source of protein and can help you feel fuller for a long time. Vegetables, air-popped popcorn, shrimp, chicken breast, and turkey have greater air or water content. "Drinking water before or during the meals adds volume to the food which can help feel fuller for a long time," says Dr Hussain.

Leptin resistance

Leptin is the main hormone that signals feelings of fullness to our brain. In some cases, hormonal issues also add to why many people feel hungry after eating.

In some cases, hormonal issues may explain why some people feel hungry after eating. And Leptin, which is made of fat cells adds to the blood levels which tend to increase among people who carry more fat mass. "Some people have leptin resistance, which means leptin doesn't work in the brain as it should, especially in people with obesity," notes Dr Hussain.

Research suggests that regular physical activity, reducing sugar intake, increasing fibre and protein intake, and getting adequate sleep may help reduce leptin resistance, as it is a complex issue.

Behavioural and lifestyle factors

Apart from the key factors like inadequate food intake and leptin resistance, several behavioural factors also play a major role in why you feel hungry even after eating.

Being distracted while eating: Our elders say, don't talk while eating, and that has a scientific meaning to it. Several types of research suggest that people who eat distracted feel less fuel and have a greater desire to eat throughout the day. If you eat while watching TV or scrolling through your phone, try eating mindfully to organise your body's signals.