No Longer 'Till Death Do Us Part', Why More Indians Are Choosing Divorce And Reshaping The Traditional Idea Of Marriage

Over the years, the way we look at relationships, especially marriage, has evolved. Gone are the days when marriage was an unbreakable commitment, deeply ingrained in culture, traditions, and societal norms. People looked down on those who sought divorce for any reason (including domestic abuse, mental and emotional torture, or infidelity). On top of it, choosing not to marry was also treated as blasphemous. However, things are changing for the better; no more compromise beyond a certain point. We are not saying this, the data proves it.

A recent study done by UN Women suggests that divorce rates are increasing in India. For the longest time, India had one of the lowest divorce rates in the world, at just 1%, and we shouldn't be proud of it, since many couples stayed in bad marriages out of compulsion rather than love and respect. However, data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey revealed that Indians are getting divorced now more than they did a decade ago. Surprisingly, the proportion of divorced or separated women in rural areas is also increasing. Another study by the dating app Bumble states that about 81% of Indian women prefer living a single life. An Investopedia study notes that around 65% of newly married Indian couples don't wish to have a child.

Shifting age-old narrative of marriage

This shows how marriage as an institution is transforming dramatically. But what is shifting these age-old traditional values ingrained in Indians since childhood? The study states that shifting values, growing individualism, and economic factors are transforming the way Indians approach relationships.

Celebrities are leading the way in this trend. In the last few years, several celebrities like AR Rahman, Urmila Matondkar, Esha Deol, Aamir Khan, Prabhu Deva, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, have separated from their partners. The latest ones are cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Varma, who are now officially divorced.

Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Alpes Panchal agrees that celebrities can influence an individual's decision-making. "Celebrities are role models for many and they have the power to influence people's decisions. But I strongly believe that divorce is not wrong if two people are not happy in the marriage," says Dr Panchal.

Relationship coach and mentor Leena Parannjpe also agrees that celebrity influence does play a role in reshaping ideas, however, overall societal norms and stigma around marriage are changing. She also points out that people are dating without understanding the idea of marriage. "Some people have unrealistic expectations from their partners. They plan for the wedding but not for the marriage. There are unresolved traumas, anxiety and trust issues which at times exist in them before they get married," says Parannjpe.

Why the rise of divorces in India?

One of the primary reasons why divorce cases are increasing in India, Parannjpe says, is financial independence. Globally around 70% of divorces are initiated by women. Unlike before, women are now moving out of unhappy marriages and India is no different. Women make up a good chunk of the workforce, which gives them financial independence. "The pressure of getting married at the right age is also reducing since women are no longer a burden on their family. They are independent and they make their own decisions. Parents are prioritising their daughters' education and skills over marriage," says Deepika Rathore, a relationship coach.

Psychotherapist Khushi Gupta emphasises the role of changing priorities among women. "Marriage is no longer about duty. Women are now aware that it is about equal respect. Many couples struggle with emotional intimacy. If marriage becomes toxic, then it's better to part ways," says Gupta.

While the debate may turn toward women seeking divorce, it is about both partners. Many men too want to walk out of marriage for their peace of mind. "I was married for 21 years and we would fight every day. The fights started after the fourth year of marriage and we had one daughter together. It was too difficult to deal with it and the child was being affected. It was a tough decision but I decided to move out of the marriage," says Abhinav Singh (name changed).

Similarly, Aniket Sharma, a financial advisor in Delhi also called his marriage off after seven years. "We mostly talk about women being abused, but there are instances where men are also emotionally abused, if not physically. We have this notion of saying women are not happy in marriages. Men suffer as well. In my seven years of marriage, I have contributed as much as I could despite having a full-time job. I was being considerate that my wife is working so I have to help her with household chores but how much emotional trouble can a man take on the pretext of PMS? There's never an end to meeting expectations, no matter how much you do," says Sharma, who is now apprehensive about getting remarried or being in a relationship.

Dr Panchal points out that the rise in divorce cases is also due to the realisation of mortality that people had during the COVID-19 pandemic. We gravitated to the philosophy of YOLO (You Only Live Once). "People realise that this is the only life they have and they want to live it their way. They are not going to get another chance. People decided to take the tough calls and walked out of marriages that were unbearable for them for years. Many people changed careers and started chasing their dreams," says Dr Panchal.

Marriage is just one aspect of life

The rising divorce rates in India reflect a society in transition, where traditional norms are being re-evaluated in light of modern values and individual aspirations. Moreover, the new generation wants to break free from the shackles of the old mentality, where 'what people will think' takes centre stage over an individual's happiness and well-being.

Additionally, changing societal attitudes are also playing a crucial role. While the stigma around divorce still exists, it is not as paralysing as it once was. Individuals are now more exposed to global ideas through social media, films, literature, and different communities. The concept of 'adjustment' is now questioned. However, psychologists advise to not get influenced by what you see on social media. "If people post happy photos, it doesn't mean they are happy. Social media is deceptive. It is a double-edged sword and often sets unrealistic expectations in relationships," says Parannjpe. "The comparison trap makes existing problems seem worse than they are so it is advisable to set some shared goals and try to have effective communication. Be patient and flexible and respect each other's individuality," she adds.

While marriage and divorce are about two people, in India, it is everyone's business. To add to it are the nuclear families (another reason for rising divorces in India). Earlier, members of joint families acted as problem solvers by providing emotional support and advice. Today, more couples are living independently due to their work, which also creates a barrier of communication without someone to act as mediator. "Individuals are recognising that they do not need to endure lifelong dissatisfaction just because their mothers and grandmothers did," says Radhika Pandit.

What are the long-term effects on society?

Experts point to a minor shift in birth rates in the next few years. However, they don't foresee a major impact on society. Psychotherapist Khushi Gupta believes that romantic relationships will be further re-envisioned with more dating apps and a rise in situationships, particularly among Gen Z. "People seek instant gratification rather than working on building a deeper bond. This is true for urban individuals but this won't affect the larger part of the country much," she insists.

Ranjana Kumari, social activist and the director of the Centre for Social Research in Delhi, says people may feel lonely in the future. "If individuals are okay with what will happen by being single and they know what are the pros and cons, then it's completely an individual's decision. With age, loneliness can worsen. Nuclear families will be more common and single parenthood will be more acceptable in society," she says.