ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Daily Affirmations, The Simple Practice For Self-Compassion And Well-Being

The 'New Thought' movement in the late 19th and early 20th century emphasised the power of mind bringing things into reality (Representaional Image) ( Getty Images )

Short, empowering statements that people relate to themselves, consciously or subconsciously, to reshape thought patterns, strengthen confidence, and invite optimism and positivity. The idea is to understand that our thoughts influence our emotions, behaviour, and ultimately, our overall well-being. Several researches note that the human mind, when fed with encouraging and constructive beliefs, can build resilience and a guide toward healthier habits, both mentally and physically.

Individual life has found a whole new meaning after the COVID-19 pandemic. The way one saw life, has compltely changed. People have started prioritising health and peace over material possesions. Stress, uncertainty, and self-doubts often cloud over everyday lives and the practice of affirmations has emerged as a simple yet powerful tool for cultivating healthy living and a positive mindset.

The concept of affirmations is not entirely new. It is rooted in age-old philosophies of self-belief and positive thinking. In the 20th century, affirmations became more systematised with the growth of psychology and self-help literature. The 'New Thought' movement in the late 19th and early 20th century emphasised the power of mind bringing things into reality. However, it was later half of the century that affirmations truly entered the mainstream culture with motivational speakers, spiritual leaders, and self-help books encouraging people to 'reprogram' their subconscious mind.

Authors like Louse Hay popularised the use of affirmations though her book You Can Heal Your Life (1984). Through his writing, he brought the practice into households across the world as he linked positive statements with healing. Norman Vincent Peale's The Power of Positive Thinking was another book that emphasised on how belief and affirmations could help overcome challenges and attract success. More recently, books like The Secret by Rhonda Byrne further fueled the global fascination with affirmations by connecting them with the 'Law of Attraction'. The idea that thoughts menifest into reality.

Today, affirmations are not only found in books or motivational talks but also in daily wellness practices like meditation, mindfulness, and therapy. From 'I am worthy of live and respect' to 'I choose health and happiness' affirmations have become anchor for many people as a reminder to redirect themselves from inner-criticism to self-compassion.

"It is very important for everyone to have the feeling of what you want to achieve with how you see yourself. Affirmations rewire your neuron system and bring peace and positivity in your life. They help you redirect your mind toward self-belief and compassion," says Celebrity Astrologer and Healer, Dr Jai Maddan.

She suggests 5 powerful affirmation for everyone for a healthy and happy life: