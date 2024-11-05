Why Is Helena Luke Trending? Unknown Facts About The Ex-Wife Of Mithun Chakraborty

Helena Luke, the former model and actress who died on Sunday was a prominent model and actress during the late 1970s and early 1980s. She was best known for her role as Lady Helena in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Mard (1985). Known for her striking features and captivating screen presence, Helena had a short stint in the film industry, however, she was often remembered for her brief marriage to veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty which lasted for less than a year. Here are five unknown facts about Helena Luke:

Started as a model

Helena Luke began her career as a model and quickly rose to fame for her exotic looks. She was a popular face in the Indian fashion industry during the late 70s known for her unique Indo-European features.

Brief Bollywood career

Helena made her Bollywood debut with the 1985 film Mard starring Amitabh Bachchan. Despite a promising start, her film career didn't take off as expected. After a few roles, she decided to step away from the industry, making her Bollywood journey relatively short-lived.

Marriage to Mithun Chakraborty

Helena Luke married Mithun Chakraborty in the early 1980s, but the marriage was short-lived. They reportedly separated within four months due to personal differences, and Mithun went on to marry actress Yogita Bali shortly afterwards. In an old interview, Helena called the four-month-old marriage with Mithun Chakraborty a 'hazy dream'. She said that Mithun loved himself and no one else. She also called Mithun immature even though she was years younger than him.

Helena and actor Vijayendra controversy

In August 1987, a popular film magazine carried a story about how Helena and Vijayendra met at a party and ended up at the latter's home. The actor was fully drunk and came after Helena with a razor blade. He ended up hurting her with deep gashes. Later, Vijayendra denied the incident and said she on the other hand misbehaved with him and made advances.

Moved to the United States

After her Bollywood and modelling days, Helena moved to the United States, where she sought a more private life away from the limelight. She reportedly worked in the American airline industry after retiring from acting. She has maintained a low profile ever since, rarely appearing in public or sharing details about her life.

Last social media post

While the reason for her death is still unknown, Helena's last post on social media read, "Feeling weird. Mixed emotions and no clue why, discombobulated. (sic)."