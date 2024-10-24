Who is Shalini Passi? Meet the Fabulous Lives Star Taking Over Reality TV

Shalini Passi is the most talked about star on the new season of Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She has been turning up in spectacular outfits and spouting meme-worthy one-liners, but very little is known about her. We did some digging for the deets on the new reality star.

Who Is Shalini Passi?

Married to Sanjay Passi, a business tycoon who runs the ₹2,690-crore enterprise Pasco Group, Shalini could easily sit back and enjoy the spoils of life in her 20,000 luxe Delhi mansion, but she’s taken a more creative path. She’s an art influencer and a style icon whose bag collection rivals Nita Ambani’s.

While the cameras are catching her hobnobbing with the crème de la crème, she’s also championing causes through Shalini Passi Art Foundation. It supports emerging artists and promotes cultural initiatives.

Who Is She Married To?

It doesn’t hurt that Shalini is married to Sanjay Passi, a man who could buy a small country with the fortune he’s built. Starting out with Tata Motors, he’s now running his own ₹2,690 crore business called The Pasco Group.

The Passis are more than just a power couple—they are the kind of duo who host art galas, support social causes, and make headlines just by attending a film premiere.

Shalini Passi with her husband Sanjay Passi (ETV Bharat)

Shalini Passi Is An Art Collector

As a collector, this sartorial diva has built a remarkable portfolio of contemporary art from both Indian and international artists. Her passion for the arts led her to establish the Shalini Passi Art Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to promote experimental and innovative work in art, design, architecture, and fashion.

If you’re into art fairs, you’ve likely seen her at events like the India Art Fair, where she’s a regular, or jet-setting to international art hubs such as Art Basel. With a collection that spans well-known names like Subodh Gupta, Anish Kapoor, and Bharti Kher, her role as a collector is deeply intertwined with her identity as an influencer in the global art market.

She has also launched MASH (My Art Shalini), a digital platform that encourages dialogue and collaboration across various creative disciplines. This project brings together artists, curators, and audiences to foster a deeper engagement with contemporary art. Shalini’s work with MASH is about making it accessible to a broader audience.

Fashion Forward

Shalini Passi's wardrobe boasts some of the most coveted luxury brands in the world, cementing her status as a fashion icon. From Hermès and Louis Vuitton to Chanel and Gucci, Shalini’s closet reads like a fashionista’s dream.

But it’s not just about the usual suspects. Shalini is often seen sporting couture pieces from Dior, Valentino, and Alexander McQueen, mixing classic elegance with modern silhouettes. She also has a serious love for Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin shoes, balancing her outfits with these statement pieces. Her bag collection alone—rumoured to rival that of Nita Ambani—is the stuff of legend, featuring everything from rare Birkin bags to Goyard totes.

Shalini Passi thrives in flamboyant outfits on the show (Images courtesy - Netflix)

Philanthropy and Cultural Initiatives

Her foundation’s philanthropic reach isn’t limited to the arts. Shalini is also involved in initiatives that focus on education and healthcare, particularly for women and children. She is passionate about empowering young girls through educational programmes that enable them to pursue their dreams. Passi and her husband donated no less than ₹10 crores to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in 2021. The same year, she raised funds for COVID-19 relief by organising a series of exhibitions.

At first glance, Shalini Passi might seem like another glamorous addition to the cast of Fabulous Lives, but dig deeper, and you’ll find she’s an art collector with an eye for innovation, a philanthropist focused on cultural and social betterment, and a fashion icon who seamlessly merges couture with creativity. Shalini Passi represents a new type of celebrity in India: one that is as much about substance as it is about style.