Who Is Anita Verma-Lallian, The Indian-Origin Woman Who Bought Matthew Perry’s Los Angeles Home?

Anita Verma-Lallian, a prominent Indian-origin real estate developer and film producer, recently purchased the Los Angeles home of the late actor Matthew Perry, known for his iconic role on Friends. She acquired the Pacific Palisades property for $8.55 million. To honor the late actor’s memory, Verma-Lallian and her family held a traditional puja ceremony in the house, blessing the space before moving in.

Who is Anita Verma-Lallian?

Anita Verma-Lallian is an influential figure in both real estate and film production. She is the founder of Camelback Productions, a production company dedicated to amplifying South Asian representation in the film industry. Inspired by her parents, Kuldip Verma, an engineer, and Bindu Verma, a physician, who emigrated from India and established Vermaland, one of Arizona’s largest land banking companies, Verma-Lallian entered the real estate industry. Following in her family’s footsteps, she founded Arizona Land Consulting, a leading commercial real estate consulting firm. She also serves as the marketing director for Vermaland.

Anita Verma Lallian who bought Matthew Perry's home (Instagram)

Verma-Lallian co-founded the Verma Charitable Foundation with her sister, Jennifer. This foundation, supported by real estate donations valued at $1.2 million from the Verma Legacy Trust (a Vermaland subsidiary), is focused on aiding underprivileged students in India. Through the foundation, Verma-Lallian and her family plan to offer scholarships to 100 students in India and establish a cultural center in Phoenix to promote Indian heritage and teachings within the local community.

A graduate of the University of Southern California with an MBA in 2007, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Arizona in 2004, Verma-Lallian has received numerous accolades. In 2021, she was recognized as a “Dynamic Woman” by Modern Luxury and was awarded the title of “Global Real Estate Leader of the Year” by the Global Chamber of Phoenix in both 2018 and 2019. AZ Business Magazine has also listed her among the “Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate,” and Arizona Foothills Magazine named her one of the “Women Who Move the Valley.”