White Lotus-Inspired Resort Wear: What to Pack for a Luxury Vacation this Summer

If you’ve ever stared longingly at a suitcase before a holiday and muttered, “I have nothing to wear,” congratulations, you are not in The White Lotus. In fact, you are almost certainly not even near the popular OTT series. Because The White Lotus, for all its dysfunction and murder mysteries is a state of wardrobe nirvana.

Now in its third season, this HBO show has taught us many things, like how the rich are often bafflingly bad at relationships. But its real gift to the world is a revolution in the way we think about luxury resort wear.

Rise of Kaftans

Back in the day, holiday fashion meant a couple of Hawaiian shirts and a swimsuit that may or may not have survived your last Goa trip. Now, thanks to The White Lotus, you can’t so much as step onto a pool deck without contemplating whether your linen co-ord is from Loro Piana or if your beach bag exudes the proper level of curated nonchalance. These are the sorts of fashion decisions that could make or break your Instagram likes.

In Season 3, set in Thailand, the wardrobe stakes are higher than ever. Gone is the baroque drama of Season 2’s Sicily, replaced by a kind of zen couture. Think sun-faded silks, and the kind of wealth that doesn’t scream, it sighs and orders another cocktail.

Clothes of the Cast

Chelsea has a laidback style (Image courtesy HBO)

Let’s begin with Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). Chelsea’s wardrobe says: “I’ve been through therapy, and I’ve also discovered Verandah kaftans.” To get her look, embrace earth tones, linen with texture, and accessories that look like they’ve been traded for wisdom at a Himalayan monastery.

Kate with her children (Image courtesy HBO)

Then we have Kate (Leslie Bibb), who appears to spend her evenings in sleepwear that could bankrupt a minor nation. Kate’s look is for those who enjoy silk robes, and dislike loud logos. If you’re channeling Kate, your colour palette is restrained brunch, your accessories are minimalist, and your vibe is rich, but too tasteful to say it out loud.

Kate, Laurie and Jaclyn (Image courtesy HBO)

Kate doesn’t travel alone. She arrives flanked by Laurie and Jaclyn, her matching besties. Their matching wardrobes are a tribute to that rare fashion genre: frenemy synchronization. The three dress in complementary hues, like a triplet set of high-end macarons: individually fabulous, but vaguely unnerving when seen all at once. Jaclyn is the queen of logo visibility. She wears Gucci like it’s SPF. Her style is sparkly, bold, and about one feather boa away from a carnival. If you want her vibe, think short hemlines, high heels, and shiny jewellery.

Meanwhile, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), returning from Season 1 like a wise, weary oracle, wears clothes that resemble watercolours: fluid, vibrant, with the occasional tragic undertone. Her style is resort elegance laced with melancholy. Wrap dresses, flowing tunics, and kaftans round out her look. Then there’s Chloe, the obligatory hot young girlfriend. She wears Jacquemus, vintage Versace, and bikinis that cost more than your monthly rent. Chloe’s style is cocktail-hour-meets-catwalk.

Chloe is a forever party girl (Image courtesy HBO)

How to Dress Like You Belong at The White Lotus

You don’t need a private yacht or a surname that doubles as a law firm to get the White Lotus look. You just need to fake it like a pro. Here’s your cheat sheet:

Invest in linen – but not just any linen. You want Italian linen. Choose accessories like a novelist – with great care, a touch of mystery, and at least one plot twist. Go monochrome – rich people rarely mix prints. Instead, they pair whites with creams, beiges with taupes. Pick swimwear that looks like a sculpture Jewellery should whisper, not shout – Cartier’s Juste un Clou or Tiffany’s Elsa Peretti cuffs are perfect. Bonus points if it looks like it’s been in your family since the British Raj.

The irony, of course, is that The White Lotus exists to skewer the very people we’re all now trying to dress like. These are characters whose relationships are as flimsy as their beach coverups!