Perfumes That Alia, Kareena And Other Celebrities Use That You Can Own Without Spending Too Much

If you scroll your Instagram feed, chances are you will come across a clip from Shah Rukh Khan's interview talking about his favorite perfume. Let's agree, we all want to know which perfume our favorite celebrity uses. Whether it is the peony, rose, and citrus notes of Alia Bhatt, the floral fragrance that blends sweet fruity notes of Anushka Sharma, these fragrances often reflect the persona of the stars behind them. However, as much as we love celebrity perfumes, they come with a hefty price tag, especially if they are limited edition or marketed as high-end luxury products. Not everyone is willing to splurge on expensive bottles, especially when they go beyond 10,000. This is where perfume dupes come in.

What are perfume dupes?

Perfume dupes are affordable alternatives that mimic the scent profile of a more expensive fragrance. They are not exact copies, but they are designed to capture the essence, mood, and main fragrance notes of popular designer or celebrity scents. These scents smell similar to those luxury perfumes but cost way lost than the original ones. Here's the list of perfumes that celebrities use and you can easily get their dupes in Indian markets.

Alia Bhatt:

The Jigra actor is in love with Gucci Flora, a fragrance with peony, rose, and citrus notes. This is a refined and feminine scent that is both elegant and uplifting. If you are seeking for much affordable perfume then ITC Engage Femme is one of the dupes available in the market. It captures similar floral essence and comes in much cheaper price.

Anushka Sharma:

Anushka is a fan of the Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, which comes with a delicate floral fragrance of sweet fruity notes and warm hints of musk. The perfume is touted to be complex with the notes of red apple, peony, rose, carnation, and jasmine. The base note of this cologne is suede. For an affordable option, opt for Victoria’s Secret Enchanted Peony Limited Edition Lunar New Year Fragrances Mist, which has similar floral and fruity fragrances with less musk.

Athiya Shetty:

The new mommy of the tinsel town , Athiya is fond o Le Labo's Another 13. This perfume comes with a blend of ambroxyde (a synthetic animal musk), jasmine petals, musk, moss, and woody amber notes. This fragrance is little complex and different. If you are looking for a budget-friendly option, Yardley London Morning Dew can be your option. This has floral fragrance with a mushy base that smells similar like Another 13. This perfume is good for daytime and most importantly, it comes in budget.

Karisma Kapoor

The 90s star is fond of Chopard Love, a luxurious perfume that has captivating and seductive rose fregrance. The perfume feature top notes of Damascena Rose Infusion, Rose Taif, and Mandarin, heart notes of Bulgarian Damascena Rose Essential Oil, Moroccan Centifolia Rose, Jasmine Sambac, and Orange Blossom, and base notes of Turkish Damascena Rose Absolute and Patchouli. Too much in one perfume. This scent costs about Rs 10,600. But if you need one in your budget United Colors of Benetton Sisterland Red Rose Eau De Toilette has refreshing rose with floral scent with subtle grassy twist. This comes with a more accessible price.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Did you know the Heroine actor uses the iconic Jean Pal Gaultier Classique? The perfume is known for its amber floral profile that mixes with spicy and sweet notes. There is top notes of orange blosson, rose, pear, mandarin, bergamot, and star anise, along with heart notes of orchid, ylang ylang, tuberose, ginger, and plum. The perfume settles into a warm base of amber, sandalwood, vanilla, cinnamon, and musk. The perfume is priced at Rs 8,200. However, Marks & Spencer Pink Pepper Eau de Toilette has similar floral, fruity, and mushy scent with vanilla undertones. This captures the essence of original Jean Pal Gaultier Classique.