Top 10 Things To Do At Pushkar Camel Mela If You Are Visiting For The First Time

The Pushkar Mela, or Pushkar Camel Fair, is one of India’s most spectacular events, held annually in the small town of Pushkar, Rajasthan. This year, the festival started on November 9 and will conclude on November 15. Known for its bustling markets, camel races, folk performances, and vibrant cultural displays, the fair attracts visitors from across the globe. The Pushkar Mela is more than just a fair; it’s a cultural extravaganza that brings together tradition, spirituality, and festive excitement in one of India’s most picturesque desert towns. If you are planning to visit the most anticipated Pushkar Fair or Camel Fair this year, here are the top 10 experiences you should not miss.

Witness the camel races and competitions.

One of the most thrilling events at the Pushkar Mela is the camel race. Watch as Rajasthan's skilled camel herders race their intricately decorated camels, showing off their handling skills. The festival also hosts camel beauty competitions, where the best-decorated camels are awarded prizes.

Representational Image (Rajasthan Tourism Dept)

Savour local Rajasthani cuisine

There are a lot more than Dal, Bati, Churma in Rajasthan. Once there, you will be awed by the number of food stalls you will witness offering delicious authentic Rajasthani dishes. We suggest not to miss on savouring some gatte ki sabzi and kachori. Of course, don't miss out on Dal, Bati, and Churma. Expect a host of traditional Indian sweets stalls selling malpua and gulab jamun among many other dishes.

Representational Image (Rajasthan Tourism Dept)

Shop unique handicraft items.

Pushkar Mela is a shopper’s paradise, especially for those interested in handicrafts, jewellery, leather goods, and textiles. The market stalls are filled with handmade Rajasthani items, from embroidered shawls to silver jewellery, which make for beautiful keepsakes.

Representational Image (Rajasthan Tourism Dept)

Witness cultural performances

This fair is an unofficial stage for talented folk artists from around Rajasthan. One of the cases is the internationally renowned Padma Shri Gulabo Sapera, who was spotted dancing at Pushkar Mela by a lady in the Rajasthan tourism department four decades ago. And since then, she never looked back. Don't miss mesmerizing Kalbelia dances, fire-breathing acts, and traditional musical performances as artists clad in colourful costumes showcase Rajasthan’s cultural heritage.

Representational Image (Rajasthan Tourism Dept)

Take a hot air balloon ride

For a breathtaking view of the fairgrounds, take a hot air balloon ride. This experience gives you an aerial view of the bustling fair, the scenic town of Pushkar, and the surrounding desert landscape, making for memorable photos.

Representational Image (Freepik)

Experience the sacred Pushkar Lake Aarti

The Pushkar Lake, a sacred site for Hindus, hosts a beautiful aarti (ceremony) at sunset. Join the evening rituals where hundreds gather to light oil lamps and chant prayers. The serene and spiritual atmosphere will feel timeless.

Representational Image (Rajasthan Tourism Dept)

Enjoy the matka phod and tug of war competitions

For some lighthearted fun, watch or participate in traditional contests like the Matka Phod (pot-breaking) and Tug of War. These lively events bring fairgoers together, adding to the festive spirit and showcasing the joyful side of local culture.

Representational Image (Rajasthan Tourism Dept)

Camp in the desert for an authentic experience

Going to a fair and staying in a luxury hotel may not give you an authentic fair experience. If you are visiting for the first time, try and stay in a desert camp. The camps range from luxurious tents to basic accommodations. Staying in a desert camp under the stars will make you feel connected to the land and fully immerse yourself in the fair’s atmosphere.

Explore the temples of Pushkar

Apart from the fair, Pushkar is home to the famous Brahma Temple, one of the few temples dedicated to the Hindu god Brahma. Take some time to explore this sacred site, as well as the other historic temples in the area, to gain insight into Pushkar’s spiritual heritage.

Capture the colours and spirit of the fair

The Pushkar Fair is a paradise for photographers filled with vivid colours, striking costumes, and unique camel decorations. From the bustling market scenes to intimate moments at the lake, every corner offers a picturesque opportunity to capture the essence of Rajasthan.