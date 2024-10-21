When is Dhanteras 2024? Know Significance, Dhan Yoga And More

Devotees of Maa Laxmi eagerly await Diwali. Although the main worship of Goddess Lakshmi is Diwali, Diwali is a five-day festival. The five-day Dipotsav festival begins on Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi. According to the Hindu calendar, Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik (October-November).

In Sanatan Dharma, people are excited about Dhanteras in the same way that people are excited about Diwali. Dhanteras is also the birthday of Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda. This day is therefore called Dhanvantari Triyodashi and is celebrated as Dhanvantari Jayanti. Preparations are in full swing across the country to celebrate the 'Festival of Lights'.

Diwali, celebrated with traditional fervour, is celebrated with five days of rejoicing in many states, with Dhanteras being its inaugural day. For the common man, Dhanteras is a day to increase his happiness and prosperity. People consider it auspicious to buy gold and silver, new utensils, various household items, metals and luxury items along with religious activities on this day, which brings happiness and prosperity to their lives and lasts for a long time.

Mythological significance: Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi has profound significance in mythology. According to Hindu belief, Dhanvantari is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the sea with Lord Kubera, the god of wealth, during the churning of the ocean. This holy Triyodashi is dedicated to his worship. When the gods and demons were churning the ocean, Lord Dhanvantari appeared at the end with nectar.

Beneficial yoga are becoming: Astrologer Pandit Sushil Shukla Shastri said that very good and beneficial yoga is becoming on the day of Dhanteras. It is believed that this day is very auspicious for anyone who buys gold or silver on this day. His wealth increases 13 times. Lord Dhanvantari appeared on this day with a nectar urn, so buying utensils with gold and silver on this day is considered quite auspicious.

Many Indian states have a tradition of buying gold, silver, new utensils and various metal objects on Dhanteras. This practice attracts health, good fortune and wealth. It is believed that on this day, one can buy Shri Yantra, copper utensils, Kuber Yantra or brass elephant and broom, which brings grace to Goddess Lakshmi.

When is Dhanteras, importance and measures? According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the month of Kartik. Acharya Shraddhanand Mishra said that this year, the festival of Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi will be celebrated in October The thirteenth day will start at 10:31 am on October 29 and end at 1.15 pm the next day.

Night is important during Dipotsav, so the festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 29. This year, there is plenty of time to buy gold and silver on Dhanteras. It is believed that those who worship Goddess Lakshmi, Kubera and Dhanvantari at dawn or night bring health, wealth and happiness. Any items purchased during Dhanteras puja.

Place it on the worship plate and place it in front of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kubera, and pray for happiness, prosperity and removal of troubles in the house.

Special importance of charity lamp: Acharya Shraddhanand Mishra said that it is considered auspicious to shop at any time during the auspicious moment of Dhanteras. On the thirteenth day, a lamp called Yama Deepak is lit at the main entrance of the house. This lamp is lit for the god Yama. This frees one from the fault of premature death. Light thirteen lamps in your house on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik (October-November). It is also important to give charity on Dhanteras, but do it before sunset. You can donate sugar, rice, clothes etc.