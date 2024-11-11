Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour Comes To Hyderabad; All You Need To Know About One Of India's Most Expensive Concerts

Diljit Dosanjh is turning Indians into his performances with the much-anticipated Dil-Luminati concert this year. The 11-city tour is all set to come to Hyderabad on November 15 at TBA, Hyderabad. Expect electrifying performances filled with bhangra beats and soulful melodies paired with stunning visuals celebrating Desi's music.

The show which came into controversy for its ticket scams and the name of the tour that raised many eyebrows, is one of the most expensive music concerts in India. Before announcing his India tour, Diljit smashed records with sold-out shows across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Talking at one of the podcasts about his Dil-Luminati concert, Diljit revealed that "he has spent more on the production of this concert than what he is expected to earn from many shows."

The demand for tickets is high, as seen by the pre-sale tickets that opened in September for the October show and sold out in seconds. The demand was so high that many could not even reach the purchase page as the tickets were exhausted. This unexpected scenario led to some reactions on Twitter, where fans shared their frustration of not being able to buy tickets and how disappointed they were. Ticket pricing starts from 3,999 to 19,900.

Meanwhile, a social media influencer slammed the singer for keeping the ticket price so high. In a video she shared on her Instagram account, she said that tickets are prohibitive to many, particularly for those from middle-class backgrounds, and suggested that prices could have been more considerate.

When the video started triggering more debate on social media on sold-out tickets and prices, Diljit responded by expressing his gratitude. The singer thanked his fans for their support and assured them that he would continue to work hard to entertain them. He also hinted at the possibility of additional shows or dates for the Dil-Luminati Indian tour, which would provide more opportunities for fans to see him perform live.