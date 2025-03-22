What Is Clinical Depression That Amaal Mallik Has Been Diagnosed With, And How Is It Different From Occasionally Feeling Sad?

Music composer Amaal Mallik has publicly opened up about his battle with clinical depression and his decision to distance himself from his family. He took to his Instagram account and revealed that his self-worth has been repeatedly diminished by the actions of his "near and dear ones," including his parents, composer Daboo Malik, and singer Jyoti Malik.

His recent revelation has sparked a conversation about clinical depression. It's not uncommon to hear someone say, "I had depression yesterday." However, depression is a serious mental health issue that affects your ability to function and enjoy life. It is diagnosable in a clinical setting as clinical depression. When used more colloquially ('I am depressed' for example) it is usually the temporary sadness someone is feeling.

Clinical Psychologist Bhupender Sharma explains that clinical depression, also known as Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), is a diagnosable mental health condition. Persistent sadness, hopelessness, and a loss of interest or pleasure in most activities define MDD. "The term clinical depression differentiates it from situational or temporary feelings of sadness that people may experience in response to life events. The word depression can sometimes refer to temporary low moods or emotional distress. However, clinical depression involves symptoms that are severe, last for at least two weeks, and significantly interfere with daily life," says the clinical psychologist.

Can childhood experiences lead to depression?

The musician's revelation puts the spotlight on the impact of familial relationships and childhood experiences on mental health. Exposure to trauma, neglect, or dysfunctional family dynamics during the early years of a child can lead to long-term psychological consequences. Dr Alpes Panchal, a consultant psychiatrist and the founder of The Free Mind Initiative says that childhood trauma can cause depression in people.

Dr Panchal refers to the Nature Vs. Nurture theory, which says that a person's development is primarily influenced by their genetic makeup (nature) and the rest depends on their environment and experiences. "Nature dominates but sometimes, nurture plays an important role. Upbringing and childhood trauma falls in the nurture part of the equation," Dr Panchal says, adding that faulty childhood upbringing is one of the biggest reasons behind mental illness.

If you think an abusive childhood only refers to sexual abuse, you are mistaken. Even something as "minor" as scaring a child with a horror story can lead to lasting trauma. "It's difficult to tell parents what to do and not to do with children. Any bullying, verbal and sexual abuse are major causes of depression in adulthood but trivial things can also have a severe impact on a child's mind." Sharma also agrees that early adverse experiences, especially those that cause emotional, physical, or psychological harm, can disturb brain function "particularly in areas which regulate mood and stress." Traumatic experiences can lead to "dysregulated stress responses and increase vulnerability to depression for the grown-up."

Faulty Parenting And Weight Of Expectations

Circling back to Amaal, the 34-year-old musician is now with his brother Armaan and is on his healing journey. But one wonders why childhood trauma that caused depression is diagnosed much later in life. Dr Panchal explains that detection of depression in the early 30s is rather on time than late. He says our frontal lobe of the brain continues to develop until the late or mid-20s.

"There is dysregulation of emotions even in our 20s and that's why adolescents behave differently and impulsively. This is because emotional regulation is still developing. So to have depression in the early 30s is still early," elucidates the psychiatrist. He further explains that childhood traumas resurface later because the person is not able to process the trauma as a child. "A child who has gone through abuse would not understand what it was and why it felt the way it felt. The only time you understand this is when you grow up and have some awareness. It is this time when your own traumas start surfacing," says Dr Panchal.

In addition to childhood trauma, parenting styles can also influence a child's emotional and psychological development. Experts say excessive parental pressure to achieve high ranks in academics or pursue a certain career that the child is not interested in can contribute to chronic stress, anxiety, and depression in children. Counselling psychologist Ashka Patel says, "It is important for parents to recognise the line between encouraging their children for excellence and imposing unrealistic expectations. Parents need to validate their child's feelings and support their ambitions. Parenting styles should be more supportive than controlling."

Dr Panchal says that parental pressure and expectations are signs of "faulty parenting". Expecting children to fulfil one's dreams puts undue pressure on them. "Forcing the child to run after a goal to reach the destination and not enjoy their childhood will make the child more anxious," he says.

How To Manage Clinical Depression

Managing clinical depression often requires a comprehensive and individualised approach. Clinical Psychologist Sharma suggests techniques like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Interpersonal Therapy (IPT), and Psychodynamic Therapy along with medications and lifestyle modifications such as regular physical activity, a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and mindfulness practices like meditation.

"Seeking professional support from a clinical psychologist or a mental health practitioner is important to manage depression or any mental health illness," says Sharma. "Early intervention can help improve the outcomes for individuals with depression," says Dr. Panchal.

Although Amaal later removed the post from his page, it has certainly sparked a bigger conversation about mental health. Moreover, it is crucial to address and treat depression in the correct manner rather than casually writing it off. "A flexible and supportive home environment along with a comprehensive support system can help deal with depression," concludes Dr. Panchal.