In The Pursuit Of Health: pH Diet Or Alkaline Diet Is A New Approach Toward Healthy Eating; How Much Is It True?

A few months back, the world was going all over about an anti-inflammatory diet. And now we are chasing the next big thing in health and wellness–the pH diet, also known as the alkaline diet. This new diet is touted to have more benefits including increased energy, better digestion, clearer skin, and even protection against chronic diseases. But how much of it is a fact, or this is another dietary fad which will remain for some time, at least for the social media influencers to earn a few more likes?

What is the pH Diet?

The pH diet is based on the ancient idea of the fact that foods that we eat can affect the acidity, alkalinity or pH level of our body. A healthy pH scale ranges from 0 to 14, with 7 being neutral. Anything below 7 is considered acidic, and anything above is alkaline.

"The pH diet is founded on the belief that what we eat has an impact on the pH balance of the body, whether it is acidic or alkaline," explains Anshul Singh, Clinical Nutritionist at Artemis Hospitals in Gurugram.

Experts say that eating too much acidic food like meat, dairy, processed grains, and sugar can change the body's balance. This can lead to inflammation, fatigue, and other lifestyle diseases. Alkaline foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes are thought to improve the body's function and keep it healthy.

Nidhi Nahata, a lifestyle coach and the founder of Justbe, a plant-based vegetarian restaurant insists that the alkaline diet is not a sophisticated fad. "Let us set the record straight. This is just a reversion to the natural order. Although our blood keeps its pH regardless of our diet, the environment created by the food inside our body can either foster harmony or invite inflammation," explains the coach.

pH diet may not be a magic bullet, but it aligns closely with many healthy eating principles (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

The experts also emphasise replacing highly acidic foods with more alkaline foods such as leafy greens, fruits, nuts, seeds, and vegetables to help the body maintain a slightly alkaline state—around 7.35 to 7.45 on the pH scale. "The body has its natural pH balance, particularly in the blood, the concept of the pH diet is not entirely baseless. Increasing fruits and vegetables, hydrating with water, and refraining from processed foods are all good practices. These modifications can enhance digestion, energy, and overall health. The pH diet may not be a miracle cure, but it does promote healthier eating habits, which can certainly lead to a better, more balanced lifestyle," shares Singh.

What’s on Your Plate?

The pH diet is less about strict calorie counting and more about choosing foods that support an “alkaline-forming” environment in the body. But what truly keeps us alkaline? "Unprocessed, unrefined natural food—what grows from the ground in its purest form. Fresh young coconut water, herbs, seeds, nuts, whole grains, vegetables, and fruits, together with plenty of clear water. These are not only ingredients; they are mother nature's means of telling you, 'I've got you'," says Nahata.

Overly acidic body creates a perfect breeding ground for illness (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

What are the Alkaline-forming Foods?

Spinach, kale, broccoli, cucumber

Avocados, lemons, limes (yes, they’re acidic but alkaline-forming)

Almonds, tofu, lentils

Herbal teas, coconut water

Acid-forming foods (to limit or avoid):

Red meat, eggs, cheese

White bread, pasta, baked goods

Coffee, soda, alcohol

Processed and fast food

Eating food, the way nature provides it—whole, water-rich, fibre-filled, free from industry—creates an alkaline state in our body. "You don't need a pH strip to know. It will let you sense it. Gut, skin, energy, and in your mood," says Nahata.

The Promises and the Pushback

Promoters of the pH diet advocate that it can do everything from improving digestion to helping prevent cancer. Additionally, some alternative health practitioners even claim that an overly acidic body creates a perfect breeding ground for illness. However many experts in traditional medicine and nutrition challenge this theory. One of the biggest arguments is that our bodies are incredibly effective at maintaining their own pH balance, particularly in the blood, regardless of what we eat.

"Has anyone ever said, "I can't stop eating cucumbers" or "I'm addicted to carrots"? No, actually. Nature makes food nourishing, not addictive. We transition from nourishment to dependency only when people interfere—refining, processing, frying, adding chemicals, sugars, animal products, dairy, alcohol, and cigarettes. Furthermore, acidity in the body results from this detachment from nature as well as from food," explains Nahata.

On the other hand, Dr Asha Saxena, a clinical nutritionist explains that our body organs like kidneys and lungs regulate blood pH very efficiently. "It's nearly impossible for food to significantly change that. But a diet high in fruits and vegetables does have proven health benefits, even if pH isn't the main reason. That said, eating more plant-based food will only add to the benefits in the body," says Verma.

What Does Science Say?

Several scientific studies do not directly link the pH diet to improve health. However, some research supports pieces of the puzzle.

A diet rich in alkaline-forming fruits and vegetables has been associated with lower inflammation levels in the body.

One may see benefits in bone health with reduced acid load, particularly older adults.

Kidney functions might improve by reducing high-acid diets in people with chronic kidney disease.

"But these benefits are due to increased intake of nutrient-dense plant foods rather than any changes in body pH," says Saxena.

Singh on the other hand kind of agrees that a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can also contribute to improved heart health, a healthy weight, and reduced risk of chronic disease. "Some individuals feel more energetic and experience a drop in stomach problems after being on the pH diet," he insists.

The Lifestyle Call

Despite different opinions, the pH diet continues to have a loyal following and popularity, especially among celebrities and wellness influencers, They promote whole, clean eating, and self-care.

"Many who follow this diet say they feel lighter, more energetic, and less bloated. If your food makes you feel light, not sluggish; if it makes you feel calm, not bloated or angry—it’s likely alkaline in action," explains Nahata.

Replacing highly acidic foods with more alkaline foods can help the body maintain a slightly alkaline state (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

Is the pH Diet For You?

Let's be clear that the pH diet may not be a magic bullet, but it aligns closely with many healthy eating principles: eat more plants, drink more water, and reduce the intake of processed foods. "It is easy for anyone who wishes to embrace a healthier way of life to follow the pH diet. It can be particularly useful for individuals struggling with fatigue, joint diseases, or problems in digestion," says nutritionist Singh. However, he also recommends consulting a medical practitioner before taking on a pH diet.

"Medical conditions such as kidney disease require consulting a physician before beginning. Overall, the pH diet isn't a strict rulebook but a helpful guide for making more nutritious food choices every day," agrees Singh.

The science behind the pH diet may not be solid, but its focus on whole foods, balance, and mindfulness has real value. "This is not about perfection but rather about being aligned. You need not count calories or keep track of pH values. Just ask: is this meal still near to the way nature produced it? If true, it is working for your body, not against it," clears Nahata.

She further stresses that no other diet is not needed. "Recollection is something we all need. Nature had already planned for us all good, healing, and equilibrium. We just have to believe it once more," Nahata says in conclusion.