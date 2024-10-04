ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Travel Luxury With India’s oldest Royal Train Palace On Wheels

Known for its opulence and association with Rajasthan’s royal heritage, Palace on Wheels is India’s oldest luxury train

By ETV Bharat Lifestyle Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Palace on Wheels train
Palace on Wheels train (ANI)

‘Tis the season of holidays and if you wish to travel like a royal, one of India’s oldest heritage trains ‘Palace on Wheels’ has started its seasonal tours. The iconic train offers travellers an unforgettable experience, taking them to stunning heritage sites and picturesque sceneries of India.

The eight-day journey that starts from Delhi travels through Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. The iconic train has embarked on its seasonal journey from New Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. Onboard travelers will explore several destinations, including Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bharatpur, and Agra, before returning to its base station, Delhi.

Tickets:

The ticket prices for the Indian Railway’s flagship train, Palace on Wheels are based on seasonal demand and categories. During the peak season, from October to March the ticket prices will be Rs 2,91,330 (per cabin) per night for Presidential Suite, while the price for single occupancy (per pax) is Rs 1,24,583. The double occupancy (per pax) is Rs 81,008.

Luxury cabins:

Cabin overview of Palace on Wheels
Cabin overview of Palace on Wheels (IRCTC)

The train has 14 luxury deluxe coaches, each named after a former Rajput state and decorated to reflect the region’s cultural heritage. These cabins are equipped with modern amenities like air conditioning, Wi-Fi, attached bathrooms, and rich traditional interiors. Each cabin has royal décor, featuring elegant furnishings, silk drapes, and premium bedding.

Two restaurants:

Dining area of Palace on Wheels
Dining area of Palace on Wheels (RICTC)

Maharaja and Maharani are the two dining cars onboard the train offering a variety of cuisines, including Rajasthani, Continental, Indian, Chinese and other. The royal banquets with lavish table settings and gourmet meals prepared by expert chefs are reminiscent of olden times.

Bar and lounge:

Lounge area of Palace on Wheels
Lounge area of Palace on Wheels (IRCTC)

For those who want to sip on some of the best alcohol, the train has ‘The Royal Bar’ offering a variety of spirits, wines, and cocktails. A huge lounge area offers passengers a space to relax and socialize amidst elegant décor.

Spa and wellness:

The spa onboard the Palace on Wheels offers Ayurvedic therapies, massages, and beauty treatment to allow passengers to rejuvenate.

Personalized service:

Palace on Wheels
Palace on Wheels (IRCTC)

Since it is designed as a royal train, the treatment offered on the train is equally royal. Each coach has a khidmadgar (butler) to provide personalized services.

Heritage décor:

One of the most attractive features of this iconic train is the interior that reflects the grandeur of Rajasthan’s royal palaces, with intricate woodwork, tapestries, and luxurious carpets that create a regal ambiance. Artifacts and paintings on the walls showcase the cultural heritage of India.

Personal Cabin
Personal Cabin (IRCTC)

Launched 42 years ago, Palace on Wheels was started as a joint initiative of Indian Railways and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation. The train journey offers passengers to experience the fascinating scenery and wildlife, UNESCO heritage sites, wildlife safaris, and vibrant heritage markets.. Over the years, the iconic train has been recognized as a cultural ambassador for Rajasthan and India. Palace on Wheels has now been honored as the world’s best luxury tourist train showcasing the rich heritage of Rajasthan while providing an opulent experience reminiscent of royal carriages used by kings.

