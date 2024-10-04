ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Travel Luxury With India’s oldest Royal Train Palace On Wheels

‘Tis the season of holidays and if you wish to travel like a royal, one of India’s oldest heritage trains ‘Palace on Wheels’ has started its seasonal tours. The iconic train offers travellers an unforgettable experience, taking them to stunning heritage sites and picturesque sceneries of India.

The eight-day journey that starts from Delhi travels through Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. The iconic train has embarked on its seasonal journey from New Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. Onboard travelers will explore several destinations, including Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bharatpur, and Agra, before returning to its base station, Delhi.

Tickets:

The ticket prices for the Indian Railway’s flagship train, Palace on Wheels are based on seasonal demand and categories. During the peak season, from October to March the ticket prices will be Rs 2,91,330 (per cabin) per night for Presidential Suite, while the price for single occupancy (per pax) is Rs 1,24,583. The double occupancy (per pax) is Rs 81,008.

Luxury cabins:

Cabin overview of Palace on Wheels (IRCTC)

The train has 14 luxury deluxe coaches, each named after a former Rajput state and decorated to reflect the region’s cultural heritage. These cabins are equipped with modern amenities like air conditioning, Wi-Fi, attached bathrooms, and rich traditional interiors. Each cabin has royal décor, featuring elegant furnishings, silk drapes, and premium bedding.

Two restaurants: