How Micro-Schooling Can Shape Future-Ready Minds In An AI-Driven World

When William Wordsworth said, "Let nature be your teacher", he encouraged people to step away from books and traditional learning and turn to nature for wisdom. This idea challenges the strict classroom approach of conventional education. Lina Ashar, the Indian-Australian founder of Dreamtime Learning Hub in Hyderabad, brings this philosophy to life through a unique approach called micro-schooling. This method focuses on intuitive and personalised learning, allowing children to learn at their own pace instead of being bound by their age.

"This kind of skill-based education gives kids more freedom and control over their learning," says Lina. Micro-schooling involves smaller groups of students and emphasises flexible teaching, strong teacher-student connections, and customised learning plans. It combines homeschooling, online resources, and hands-on activities, which help children grow creatively, develop new skills, and thrive in a nurturing environment.

"If a child misses one foundational concept, their entire learning can become shaky. By teaching at their own pace, we ensure they fully understand each level before moving on," Lina explains. She aims to prepare children for a rapidly changing world with technology and artificial intelligence. She adds, "We don’t know exactly what the future will look like, but we know children will need the right mindset, habits, and flexibility to adapt to change."

Lina Ashar (ETV Bharat)

While traditional education is still based on age-based progression, which influences job and admission criteria, Lina believes the education system will evolve in the next 20 years due to AI advancements. "With AI answering questions and even helping cheat on exams, it's clear the old methods aren't enough. Micro-schooling equips kids to handle these changes," she says.

Micro-schooling also encourages curiosity, helping children ask and answer their questions. Lina points out how children raised in strict environments, like Adolf Hitler and Michael Jackson, found ways to express themselves outside their families."Children need a space where they feel heard and can develop positively. The aim is to guide them to use their skills for good, not harm," she explains. This kind of guidance, Lina says, thrives in a world focused on collaboration instead of competition and creativity instead of mere consumption.

Micro-schooling prepares children to move away from the industrial 'rat race' by prioritising personal growth, creativity, and skill-building. "With technology shrinking the world and creating endless distractions, only individual talent will stand out. Our job is to prepare kids for that reality."