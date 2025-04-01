ETV Bharat / lifestyle

What Is Journaling And Why Psychologists Are Recommending It; Here's How To Start

With growing mental health concerns, courtesy–a fast-paced life. Our minds are constantly bombarded with information, emotions, and stress. It is easy to feel overwhelmed and mentally blocked or cluttered. One simple and effective tool that has been spoken about in recent years and in a way getting its comeback is journaling. Mental health professionals are advocating journaling as a method to process thoughts, reduce anxiety, and enhance self-awareness. But what exactly journaling is and how does it help? Most importantly, how do you start with it? Here are 7 expert-recommended prompts to guide you by Counselling Psychologist Sneha Saha.

What is Journaling?

Journaling, a simple way of saying it, is writing down your thoughts, emotions, and experiences regularly to process feelings, reflect on life on a day to day basis, and gain mental clarity. Journaling can be in various forms, including daily reflections, gratitude list, goal setting, or even freewriting.

Many people use journaling as a therapeutic tool to reduce stress, track their progress, and enhance self-awareness. Interestingly, journaling doesn't require any structure or perfection, what all it requires is a willingness to express yourself openly. Whether you write in a notebook, type on your computer, or make a voice recording, journaling helps you make sense of your thoughts and emotions.

Writing boosts problem solving skills (Representational Image) (Getty Images)

How Journaling Enhances Mental Clarity

Organised Thoughts:

There's no harm in writing down your thoughts. Journaling helps structure your thoughts, random ideas, and emotions. This will make you more comprehensible with your next move.

Reduces Stress and Anxiety:

Overthinking and thinking about the future can cause anxiety. If you write down your thoughts, it will help you release your emotions. You can express your worries and fears without any judgment.