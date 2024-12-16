ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hokkaido Milk From Japan Is A New Popular Beauty Ingredient; Know The Benefits

When you think of luxury, images of silk, fine jewelry, or artisan chocolates may come to mind. But what about a glass of milk? Not just any milk, though — Hokkaido milk, Japan’s renowned dairy treasure from Hokkaido region is celebrated for its creaminess and quality. Beyond its place on the gourmet table, this milk has carved a niche in the beauty world for its nourishing properties.

The pure origins of Hokkaido milk

Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island, is famed for its sweeping green pastures, cool climate, and pristine water sources — an ideal environment for dairy farming. These natural elements ensure cows in Hokkaido thrive, producing milk rich in fat, creaminess, and nutrients.

The farmers in Japan started using European agricultural methods in the late 19th century. And today, with nearly half of Japan’s milk comes from the region.

More than a culinary delight

While Hokkaido milk is a staple in Japan’s finest desserts, pastries, and drinks, its appeal extends beyond the plate. Loaded with vitamins, proteins, and fatty acids, it has become a sought-after ingredient in skincare for its nourishing and soothing properties. From creamy moisturisers to luxurious bath products, this milk is a treat for both your skin and your senses.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Benefits of Hokkaido milk

High is vitamins D and B, this local Japanese milk is good for bones, muscle development, and overall health.

Loaded with natural composition, Hokkaido milk is easier to digest compared to regular milk. Some varieties are specially processed to reduce lactose content, making it suitable for those with mild lactose intolerance.

The nutrients in Hokkaido milk, such as vitamin D and protein, help strengthen the immune system and provide sustained energy. Its wholesome profile supports overall wellness, making it ideal for individuals of all ages.

Skin benefits

Hokkaido milk has become a popular ingredient in skincare. Here are some of the benefits of this Japanese milk:

Deep hydration