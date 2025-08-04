What Is Friendship Recession? Why We Are Losing Close Friends And How to Get Them Back

We celebrated Friendship Day on August 3, the first Sunday of August. Most of us posted pictures on social media showing our love for the tribe we have built as friends. Some sent text messages and gifts. But how many of us really are able to be there for our friends. Friendship is important for any reasons. It not only provides emotional support and companionship, but also reduces the feeling of loneliness and isolation. They are there for advise, guidance, and help make us better decisions and navigate challenges. Mental health experts have been emphasising about the importance of having a strong network of friends can provide a sense of community and support, which can be beneficial for our physical and mental health.

However, if you are one of those who feel lonely despite having friends is a complex and common experience that can be influenced by various factors. A Harvard Kennedy School study highlights a 'friendship recession' – a steady decline in close friendships, with the number of Americans having 10 or more close friends haling since 1990.

What is Friendship Recession

The so-called “Friendship Recession” is making its way into the vernacular, which is seen as a shift in how Americans experience and sustain friendships. According to the American Perspectives Survey, the percentage of U.S. adults who report having no close friends has quadrupled to 12% since 1990, while the percentage of those with ten or more close friends has fallen by nearly threefold. The foundations of the crisis were laid long before lock-downs. For decades, Americans consistently spent about 6.5 hours a week with friends. Then, between 2014 and 2019, that number plummeted to just four hours per week.

This trend shows something more insidious: a cultural crisis. The study report reveals that time for friend is a privilege, but it is also a matter of priorities. The way we spend our time, whom we invest in, and what we prioritise is shifting. "If we don’t consciously reshape our priorities and re-learn how to cultivate meaningful relationships, we risk a future where connection, which is one of the most fundamental sources of happiness and well-being," says Counselling Psychologist Ashka Patel.

Is Social Media Killing Our Friendships

There’s a limit as to how many people we are truly in touch with and have the energy for. Youngsters spend a lot of time on social media, but whether social media use has a beneficial or harmful role in internalising problems and well-being during adolescence remains under debate. "This cultural shift would not matter if digital friendships were interchangeable with in-person friendships. But online friendships require a different set of social behaviors than in-person ones," says Patel.

Maintaining a friendship online relies on skills like crafting the perfect message, interpreting text-based interactions, and engaging in asynchronous exchanges with multiple people at once. In contrast, in-person friendships thrive on undivided attention, and are built through spontaneous moments, reading body language, and navigating the vulnerability of face-to-face connection. Experts even point out that young generation growing up immersed in digital interactions, are losing the opportunity to develop the in-person social skills that once defined deep human connection.

"Social media advertises itself as increasing our connections to each other, but several studies show that people who spend more time on social media are actually more lonely. Being on your smartphone can drain the energy that could have been spent engaging in real-life interactions with your friends or family. Social media is never the prescription for staving off boredom, anxiety, or loneliness. At the end of the day, your favorite people are," says Counselling Psychologist Aarti Paharia.

How to Deal with Friendship Recession

On the brighter side, scientists studying this phenomenon say that with some effort, individuals can turn the friendship recession into their own friendship boom. "Invite a group of people, ideally those who share a mutual interest in forming lasting friendships or share a common goal. It doesn’t have to be a formal or serious group; the key is to gather people who are open to connection," says one of the researchers of the study.

Sustaining friendships demands consistent effort, especially in a culture that prioritises work and family. Embedding oneself in existing social structures and participating in recurring activities can help. For instance, joining local dance classes, attending events, or committing to weekly workouts can provide the continuity needed to deepen bonds. Choosing activities that allow for synchrony, like running together or cooking, can amplify feelings of connection. Rotating hosting responsibilities and experimenting with different themes can keep the interaction fresh and engaging.

Spending time with friends is crucial for mental and physical well-being. Good friends are good for your health. Friends can help you celebrate good times and support you during bad times.