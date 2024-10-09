What Is Biophilic Living? Expert Tips On Transforming Your Home Into A Peaceful Green Space

If there's anything that has dramatically changed post COVID-19 pandemic is to often go for holidays amidst nature to return rejuvenated from time spent in nature, whether in the hills or by the sea. The time spent close to nature has also forced people to stay closer to natural elements even when they are home. Thus, the idea of accommodating Biophilic designs at home has received a momentum. “This approach integrates elements of nature into our living spaces, not only through greenery but also by harnessing natural light and ventilation, ultimately promoting better health and well-being,” says interior designer Shubhra Dahiya of team3.

Indoor plants

Representational image (ETV Bharat)

One of the most simplest ways of bringing nature indoors is to incorporate biophilic design by introducing indoor plants. Dahiya says snake plant is easy to maintain and actively improves air quality by absorbing carbon dioxide and other pollutants while releasing oxygen.

“To maximize the benefits of nature, consider creating seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces. A wooden deck adorned with carefully curated landscapes — perhaps featuring water elements tailored to your climate — can serve as a refreshing retreat,” says the designer.

Vertical garden

Representational image (ETV Bharat)

For those with limited outdoor space, vertical gardens are an excellent solution. Installing green walls on balconies or even indoors can introduce a lush aesthetic while enhancing air quality. If space is really at a premium, decorative elements can also mimic biophilia. Botanical-patterned wallpapers or small indoor plants can breathe life into furniture pieces and nooks, providing a sense of connection to nature without requiring extensive square footage.

Material matters

Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Investing in natural materials like wood can significantly enhance your living environment. Recycled wood furniture or wall cladding offers a tactile connection to nature, and its texture evolves over time, creating a living quality that artificial materials lack. Organic fabrics such as linen not only feel good but also contribute to a holistic natural aesthetic. Choosing color schemes inspired by nature such as soothing sage or deep teal can enhance the tranquility of your space.

“Incorporating wicker or rattan furniture, suitable for both indoor and outdoor settings, adds warmth and a natural touch. These materials can help create a cohesive design that celebrates the beauty of nature, allowing you to feel more connected to your surroundings,” she suggests.

Importance of light

Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Natural light is a critical component of biophilic design. Research shows that exposure to sunlight can significantly affect our mood and mental health. Spaces that maximize natural light can alleviate mood swings often experienced with changes in weather. “By designing homes that invite sunlight in through large windows or strategically placed openings you can foster a more uplifting atmosphere,” Dahiya recommends.