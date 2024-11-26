What DJing At The World Cup Taught Kiara About Energy and Risk

DJ Kiara is no stranger to high-stakes environments. From iconic stadiums to global stages, she’s built a career on commanding energy and delivering peak experiences. Her latest milestone is performing at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, where her ability to blend music with the charged atmosphere of international cricket proved why she’s one of the most versatile Gen Z DJs on the circuit.

Owning The Energy

When Kiara (who goes by Khushboo Wadhwani) talks about performing at the T20 World Cup, she highlights the underlying dynamics of the event the "divine aura" of the stadium, the "feminine energy" of the players, and the global passion for the sport.

“My job was to make it fun at the stadium for the most dynamic audience,” she says. Her secret is a mix of preparation and adaptability. “Spinning the right track at the right time is key. I like to surprise people with music that matches their energy and then enjoy it more than anyone else.” For Kiara, the performance is about creating synergy between herself and the audience. This alignment, she believes, is the foundation for any successful gig, whether it’s for 20 people or 20,000.

Take The Big Swings

Playing the Indian National Anthem before the India vs. Sri Lanka match was a defining moment for her. “That was one of those experiences you never forget,” she reflects. This artist doesn’t shy away from taking risks, whether it’s experimenting with unconventional tracks or stepping onto a stage like the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad that she describes as “massive.” “You can’t underestimate your potential,” she says, especially when addressing the younger generation of aspiring artists.

DJ Kiara (Image courtesy of the artist)

If Kiara could DJ anywhere in the world, it wouldn’t be at the obvious spots. No superclubs in Vegas or sprawling music festivals. Her dream is a gathering of her creative heroes in the outskirts of Ibiza. “Performing my music in front of all the people and artists who inspired me to become a DJ would be the ultimate experience,” she says. For Kiara, it’s not about the size of the venue but the quality of the environment.

Inspire By Example

As one of the few women in a male-dominated industry, Kiara sees her work as more than just entertainment. It’s also about representation and impact. “To all the young girls and teens out there: don’t underestimate what you’re capable of. Take risks, overcome challenges, and trust that winter always turns to spring.”

Her career shows that it’s possible to excel on your own terms, whether that’s blending music and sports, redefining what a DJ set looks like, or inspiring the next generation to step into their potential.