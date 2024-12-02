5 Things Invented By Women That Changed Our Lives

Throughout history, women have been at the forefront of groundbreaking inventions, often defying societal norms to leave an indelible mark on the world. From everyday essentials like windshield wipers to life-saving medical advancements, these innovations are not only thr examples of ingenuity but also resilience and determination. Each invention is more than a practical solution — a testimony to women’s creativity and ability to overcome barriers in male-dominated fields. These breakthroughs didn’t just change industries; they empowered women to claim their place as innovators, challenging stereotypes and inspiring future generations to dream bigger. Here's are five things that were innovated by women which changed the course of history and generations to come.

Birth Control Pill:

Katharine McCormick, a millionnaire phillanthropist and biologist was the woman responsible for providing funds for research that paved the way for the discovery of the birth control pill. All women today should know her name since their life would have been very different if not for her. Her vision empowered women with oral contraceptive pills. McCormick was also a key figure in the women's suffrage movement. She was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame in 1998.

Chemotherapy:

Considered the "mother of chemotherapy" Jane Cooke Wright, an oncologist pioneered the use of chemotherapy through methotrecate, a type of drug used for the treatment of skin cancer and breast cancer. She revolutionalised cancer treatment for generations to come.

Electric Refrigerator:

In 1914, ice boxed were the choice for keeping the food fresh and chilled for a long time. Florence Parpart filed a patent for the first electric refrigerator in 1913. She succeeded in marketing the product and continued to improve since then.

Laser Cataract Surgery:

Dr. Patricia Bath invented the Laserphaco probe, a device and technique that revolutionalised cataract surgery. In 1986, bath developed the patented Laserphaco Probe which made it possible for doctors to dissolve cataracts fast and painlessly before they apply new lenses to the eyes of the patient. This technology continues to be used all over the world to prevent blindness as a result of cataracts. Bath was also the first woman ophthalmologist to be appointed to the faculty of the University of California at Los Angeles School of Medicine Jules Stein Eye Institute.

Beer:

Would you believe that your favourite beer was created by women in Sumeria and Mesopotamia almost seven thousand years ago? Only women were allowed to drink beer and operate breweries for centuries. They were also the only ones who could run taverns or brew the drink due to their excellent skills. It was also believed that beer was a goddess' gift and not from a male god in many ancient societies. Jane Peyton is an author who has performed extensive research into beer's origins for a book reporting that the touch of a woman was evident in beer through the centuries.