Pillow Menus, Sleep Retreats, and Nap Holidays: Sleep Tourism Is The New Escape For Working Travellers, Plus Where to Experience It In India

There was a time when the word ‘vacation’ conjured images of busy markets, chaotic street food tours, and the occasional carriage ride. Now, in a plot twist of modern travel, travellers are booking holidays not to experience life in overdrive but to sleep.

What is Sleep Tourism?

For those of us accustomed to treating sleep as a series of power naps between Netflix binges and work deadlines, the concept of traveling just to sleep better may seem laughable. But in reality, it makes perfect sense. The CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) survey found that 37% of men in the US alone are sleep-deprived. As a result, hotels and wellness retreats have adapted, pivoting from mere places to crash after a long day of sightseeing into sanctuaries of deep, restorative sleep.

Instead of coming back from a vacation more exhausted than when you left, you return feeling actually rested. The idea is that you check into a place designed for optimal sleep, where lighting, temperature, and even pillow firmness are fine-tuned to lull you into blissful unconsciousness. Spas, guided meditation sessions, sleep-inducing aromatherapy, and Ayurvedic treatments are just some of the perks that make sleep tourism the new way to unwind.

Sudden Popularity

A 2024 survey by the Hilton group found that the top reason people travel is to “rest and recharge.” Hotels and resorts have noticed this shift, offering sleep-centric experiences like pillow menus (selection of different types of pillows offered to help guests customize their sleeping experience), soundproof rooms, and even AI-driven sleep tracking. It turns out that while we can binge-watch an entire season of TV in one sitting, we have no clue how to actually fall asleep like functional humans.

Experts claim that good sleep doesn’t just make you feel refreshed—it has real health benefits. Quality sleep improves immune function, reduces stress hormones, and even sharpens creativity and decision-making. Conversely, poor sleep increases the risk of anxiety, depression, and other health issues. So, the idea of a vacation dedicated to catching up on rest is practically doctor-prescribed.

Where to Experience Sleep Tourism in India

If you’re wondering where to go for this ultimate indulgence in doing absolutely nothing, India has plenty of options. Here are some of the best destinations for a sleep-focused getaway:

1. Goa

The land of beach shacks and trance parties has a softer, quieter side. Many wellness retreats here offer yoga classes, spa treatments, and specialized sleep programmes designed to help you doze off to the sound of gentle ocean waves. Mirzapur actress Rasika Dugal calls it “the only place I can travel to without an itinerary.”

2. Rishikesh