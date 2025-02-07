Hyd & Seek: Top 6 Fun Things To Do This Weekend In Hyderabad

Hyderabad, get ready for an action-packed weekend. The city of pearls has something special lined up for music lovers, comedy enthusiasts, art aficionados, and anyone looking for a unique experience. This weekend in Hyderabad offers a variety of engaging events to suit diverse interests. ETV Bharat has curated a list of activities for you to vibe with.

1. Sonu Nigam Live in Concert

Experience an enchanting evening with renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam as he performs his greatest hits live. This live concert promises a journey through his illustrious career, featuring chartbusters from Bollywood classics, heartfelt romantic numbers, and his electrifying performances in multiple languages. Expect a spectacular production with state-of-the-art visuals, an incredible live band, and a vibe that will leave you spellbound.

When: Saturday, February 8, 2025 at 7 pm

Where: Boulder Hills, Gachibowli, Khajaguda

2. Standup Comedy - Divine Feminine by Prashasti Singh

Join comedian Prashasti Singh for her stand-up special, 'Divine Feminine' where she questions all her life choices and meticulously assigns blame to the women and men who shaped her into this being. A night of laughter and reflection awaits.

Prashasti has been touring internationally with her last show 'Man of the House,' and can be seen on Netflix’s Ladies Up, Comedy Premium League and Amazon Prime Video’s Comicstaan.

When: Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 7:30 PM

Where: KLN Prasad Auditorium - FTCCI, Lakdi Ka Pul, Hari Nagar, Red Hills

Tickets: ₹499 onwards

3. SCC SkyCinema: Salaam Namaste

Outdoor movie nights just hit differently. Head over to SCC SkyCinema for a cozy, under-the-stars screening of the Bollywood rom-com Salaam Namaste starring Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan. This Valentine's week, grab some popcorn, settle into your bean bag with your squeeze, and enjoy the breezy Hyderabad weather while watching Saif and Preity's sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Preity and Saif in Salaam Namaste (Yash Raj Films)

When: February 9, 7 pm

Where: SCC SkyCinema, Mindspace Social, Raheja IT Park, Mindspace Junction Flyover

Tickets: ₹550

4. Miss Monique Live

Top progressive house DJ Miss Monique along with Arodes, are all set to ignite the massive dance floor at the new hotspot, Quake Arena. If you’re a house music aficionado looking for a high-energy night, this is where you need to be. Expect deep bass, hypnotic beats, and a crowd that just won’t stop dancing.

Miss Monique (Image by arrangement)

When: February 9, 7 pm

Where: Quake Arena, CMC Enclave, Kondapur

Tickets: Free

5. Bachata Sundowner

Put on your dancing shoes and sway into the Bachata Sundowner. Have a Sunday afternoon filled with sensual Latin beats, romantic twirls and a lively community of Bachata dance enthusiasts. No partner? No problem. This event welcomes all.

Try your feet at Bachata this Sunday (Freepik)

Fun fact: Bachata is a social dance from the Dominican Republic that's typically performed in pairs. It's characterized by its soft hip motions, side-to-side footwork and turns.

When: February 9, 3 pm

Where: Mindspace Social, Raheja IT Park, Mindspace Junction Flyover

Tickets: ₹699 onwards

6. Sunday Soul Sante Flea Market

Hyderabad’s loved flea market-meets-music festival is back. Sunday Soul Sante is an explosion of art, fashion, food, and music; a paradise for anyone who loves quirky finds and good vibes. Check out handmade jewellery, indie fashion, home décor, food trucks, and live performances in a carnival-like atmosphere.

When: February 9, 11 am – 10 pm

Where: Hitex Exhibition Center, Izzat Nagar

Tickets: ₹250 onwards