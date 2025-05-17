Hyd & Seek | LinkedIn Park, Pyjama Pool Party To Aggressive Tendencies, This Weekend Has It All

Just when you thought Hyderabad weekends couldn’t get more eventful, along comes a summer lineup that swings from face-melting metal gigs to techno and Telugu hits, and everything in between. Whether your idea of a good time is banging your head to deathcore, or laughing at corporate “inside” jokes, the city has your moodboard covered.
1. LinkedIn Park – Stand-up Comedy by Harshit Mahawar
Need a break from your existential dread and unread Slack messages? Harshit Mahawar brings corporate satire, modern dating disasters, and social media snark together in this Hindi stand-up set titled 'LinkedIn Park'. Highly relatable.
When: Saturday, May 17 at 9 pm and Sunday, May 18 at 7 pm
Where: The Street Comedy Club Hyderabad, 57/6, Plot No. 2, 100 Feet Rd, Ayyappa Society, Siddhi Vinayak Nagar, Madhapur
Tickets: ₹299 onwards
2. Techno Night
Looking to disappear into a cavern of industrial beats and minimal drops? This Techno Night by Unforgettable Affairs is an underground dream. With Nirvaan, HKJ, and Omytech at the decks, the club is going full Berlin mode (minus the cold). Prepare for a multi-sensory blackout experience.
When: Saturday, May 17, 2025, 8 pm onwards
Where: Warehouse 81, Plot 17, Inorbit Mall Road, Hitech City
Tickets: ₹799 to ₹999
3. Indie Nights Vol. 4
This isn’t your Spotify indie mix. Indie Nights Volume 4 at EXT is where raw sound meets real sweat. Hyderabad’s own C6 brings massive riffage and live energy that hits you square in the chest, while Lights Off At Night will charm you with catchy, clean grooves and indie singalongs.
When: Saturday, May 17, 2025, 8 pm onwards
Where: EXT, The Moonshine Project, 385, Rd Number 82, Jubilee Hills
Tickets: Pay what you want
4. Dhwani – Classic + Contemporary Pop Live
Dhwani brings a clean blend of classic Hindi hits, modern Bollywood pop, and soul to the live stage. Expect lush harmonies, familiar melodies, and the kind of vibe where you’re singing along before you realize it.
When: Saturday, May 17, 2025, 9 pm
Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Knowledge City, C Block, Salarpuria & Sattva Group Plot No. 2 Phase 1, Silpa Gram Craft Village, Hitech City
Tickets: ₹500
5. Aggressive Tendencies Vol. 35
This one’s not for the faint of heart. Volume 35 of Aggressive Tendencies brings together India’s heaviest hitters in death metal and grindcore: Gutslit, Lotus, and Septic Isle. Expect chaos, blast beats, guttural growls, and walls of sound that will leave your bones rattling. Bring your earplugs... and maybe a neck brace.
When: Sunday, May 18, 2025,
Where: EXT, The Moonshine Project, 385, Rd Number 82, Jubilee Hills
Tickets: ₹649 onwards
6. Pyjama Pool Party
This party is being touted as the most unconventional sundowner in the city. Pyjama Pool Party at Jasper brings together an open air setting, tropical vibes and a stellar lineup comprising Kayvee, Sharnea, Laziebonzs and Ibthisam. Get ready to make a splash. Show up in your comfiest fits.
When: Sunday May 18, 2025, 4 pm onwards
Where: Jasper, Plot No: 25, 132, Gachibowli-Miyapur Rd, Jayabheri Enclave, Gachibowli
Entry: Call for reservations
7. Jammers – Telugu Live Band
The Jammers are back. Known for their high-octane Telugu rock and filmy mashups, this band turns every gig into a full-blown singalong. Add a packed crowd, cold drinks, and a stage that loves drama—it’s going to be a night you don’t want to miss.
When: Sunday, May 18, 2025, 8 pm
Where: The Moonshine Project, 385, Rd Number 82, Jubilee Hills
Entry: Free, call for reservations
8. Suppi & The Vibe
End your weekend on a mellow note with Suppi & The Vibe performing unplugged at Mindspace Social. It’s free, and the setlist blends Hindi, Telugu, English and Indie. Come early, grab a corner, and let the melodies carry you into the week.
When: Sunday, May 18, 2025, 8 pm
Where: Mindspace Social, Upper level, Raheja IT Park, Survey No.64, Ground plus, near Mindspace Junction Flyover, Hitech City
Tickets: Free entry
Hyderabad’s weekend lineup is a feast of polarities — you’ve got death metal and startup jokes on the same calendar. So whether you're letting loose in a techno haze, screaming lyrics in a sweaty mosh pit, or singing softly into a mic, there's space for it all. Plug in, show up, and let the city surprise you.
