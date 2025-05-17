ETV Bharat / lifestyle

Hyd & Seek | LinkedIn Park, Pyjama Pool Party To Aggressive Tendencies, This Weekend Has It All

Just when you thought Hyderabad weekends couldn’t get more eventful, along comes a summer lineup that swings from face-melting metal gigs to techno and Telugu hits, and everything in between. Whether your idea of a good time is banging your head to deathcore, or laughing at corporate “inside” jokes, the city has your moodboard covered.

1. LinkedIn Park – Stand-up Comedy by Harshit Mahawar

Need a break from your existential dread and unread Slack messages? Harshit Mahawar brings corporate satire, modern dating disasters, and social media snark together in this Hindi stand-up set titled 'LinkedIn Park'. Highly relatable.

When: Saturday, May 17 at 9 pm and Sunday, May 18 at 7 pm

Where: The Street Comedy Club Hyderabad, 57/6, Plot No. 2, 100 Feet Rd, Ayyappa Society, Siddhi Vinayak Nagar, Madhapur

Tickets: ₹299 onwards

2. Techno Night

Looking to disappear into a cavern of industrial beats and minimal drops? This Techno Night by Unforgettable Affairs is an underground dream. With Nirvaan, HKJ, and Omytech at the decks, the club is going full Berlin mode (minus the cold). Prepare for a multi-sensory blackout experience.

When: Saturday, May 17, 2025, 8 pm onwards

Where: Warehouse 81, Plot 17, Inorbit Mall Road, Hitech City

Tickets: ₹799 to ₹999

3. Indie Nights Vol. 4

This isn’t your Spotify indie mix. Indie Nights Volume 4 at EXT is where raw sound meets real sweat. Hyderabad’s own C6 brings massive riffage and live energy that hits you square in the chest, while Lights Off At Night will charm you with catchy, clean grooves and indie singalongs.

When: Saturday, May 17, 2025, 8 pm onwards

Where: EXT, The Moonshine Project, 385, Rd Number 82, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: Pay what you want

4. Dhwani – Classic + Contemporary Pop Live

Dhwani brings a clean blend of classic Hindi hits, modern Bollywood pop, and soul to the live stage. Expect lush harmonies, familiar melodies, and the kind of vibe where you’re singing along before you realize it.