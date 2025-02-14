Hyd & Seek: What’s On In Hyderabad This Weekend? Javed Ali, Sid Sriram, Ritviz And A Harry Potter Meetup

Weekends are too short to waste on endless scrolling and vague plans that never happen. Stepping out of your usual routine can turn an ordinary weekend into something memorable. So, call a friend, book those tickets, or just head out and explore. You’ll thank yourself when Monday rolls around.

Here’s our curated guide to the best events happening this weekend in Hyderabad.

Javed Ali Live In Concert

There are two types of people in the world: those who listen to Javed Ali’s songs and sigh wistfully, and those who don’t realize they’ve been listening to Javed Ali’s songs and sighing wistfully. The voice behind Bollywood hits like Jashn-e-Bahara, Kun Faya Kun, Guzarish and pan India number Peelings from Pushpa 2: The Rule. Javed Ali has the remarkable ability to turn even the most emotionally stern among us into sentimental puddles. Expect a night of soulful melodies and filmy chartbusters.

When: Sunday, February 16, 6 pm onwards

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, Hitech City Main Road, Jubilee Enclave, Madhapur

Tickets: ₹1499 onwards

Experimental Play Mezok

Some plays make you laugh, some make you cry, and then there are plays like Mezok, which make you question the nature of reality. A visually striking theatrical experience, playwright-director Jyoti Dogra's piece brings together powerful storytelling and experimental staging. Mezok is a collection of stories woven into a physical narrative. A table with an under shelf and a person called Pavitra Kumar is at the centre of the piece.

When: Saturday, February 17, 7:30 PM

Where: Rangbhoomi Spaces, Opposite Zonal Municipal Office, ALIND Employees Colony, Serilingampalle

Tickets: ₹499 onwards

Telangana Spice Kitchen Pop-Up

If your taste buds enjoy a little adventure, then Terrāi’s Telangana Spice Kitchen (TSK) Pop-Up is where you need to be this week. This limited-time menu is a celebration of Telangana’s most audacious flavours, reimagined with a modern twist. Kick things off with the Shanghai Roll or the Crispy Corn with Yelipai Karam, delivering a crunchy, garlicky chili masala hit. Meat lovers should not miss the Bharwan Tangadi Kebab, stuffed, grilled chicken drumsticks, or the fiery Golichina Mamsum, a stir-fried mutton dish that is as rich as it is unapologetically spicy.

Terrāi’s Telangana Spice Kitchen (TSK) Pop-Up (ETV Bharat)

For seafood enthusiasts, the Chitti Royalla Fry (tiny prawns stir-fried with spices) and Yelipai Karam Royyalu (crispy prawns in a garlic chili masala) will leave you wondering why you ever settled for anything bland. The Koramenu Roast (boneless fish) and the Tandoori Koramenu Whole (grilled murrel fish) bring the smoky, robust flavours that Telangana’s cuisine is famous for. No true Telangana feast is complete without a hearty rice dish. Choose from Sambar Rice (with paneer, chicken, mutton, or prawns), the always-iconic Special Chicken Biryani, or the decadently rich Nalli Ghost Ki Biryani.

When: Upto February 28 only

Where: Terrāi, Sattva Knowledge Park, Silpa Gram Craft Village, Hitech City

Tree Huggers Carnival

If your idea of a good time involves upcycling and organic produce, then the Tree Huggers Carnival is your scene. This eco-conscious Sunday gathering brings together sustainable brands, indie designers, live music, and all the earthy, wholesome vibes you could hope for. There will be workshops, plant-based food stalls, and enough artisanal crafts to make your Pinterest board weep with joy.

When: Sunday, February 16, 10 am onwards

Where: The Moonshine Project/ EXT, 2nd Floor, 385, Rd Number 82, Phase III, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: Free to enter

Sid Sriram Live in Concert

Internationally renowned artiste Sid Sriram delivers the “feels,” whether he’s pouring his soul into Adiye, tugging at heartstrings with Kadalalle, or making you want to stare wistfully out of a car window with Ennai Vittu.

Expect soaring vocals, an electrifying atmosphere, and a crowd that will probably sing every song louder than the man himself. This is a must-attend for longtime fans and anyone who just wants to witness musical magic live.

When: Saturday, February 15, 5 pm

Where: Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, Manikonda Village, Gachibowli

Tickets: ₹1599 onwards

Ritviz Live

The man responsible for making every Indian millennial and Gen Z-er lose their collective minds on the dance floor is coming to Hyderabad. His fusion of Indian classical sounds with bass-heavy electronic beats is the kind of music that makes you feel both trippy and ready to drop everything and dance. Expect a crowd that knows every word to Liggi, and the kind of post-concert glow that only comes from jumping around like a maniac for two hours straight.

When: Saturday, February 17, 7 pm onwards

Where: Quake Arena, Kondapur Main Road, CMC Enclave

Tickets: ₹1000 onwards

Harry Potter Book Lovers Meetup

If your idea of a perfect weekend involves discussing Harry Potter books with fellow fans instead of making small talk at a party, Bookgasm is the event for you. This is a space to swap recommendations, dissect storylines, and bond over the shared joy of reading. Think of it as a literary therapy session, minus the hefty bill.

When: Sunday, February 16, 12.30 pm

Where: Chai Pani Cafe, Road Number 63, Jubilee Hills

Tickets: ₹199

That’s your Hyderabad weekend sorted! Pick an event, grab your tickets, and step out to make some unforgettable memories.