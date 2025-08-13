7 Weekend Spots In Telangana You Can Plan To Visit Last-Minute This August 15 Weekend

Independence Day is here, patriotism is in the air, and you’ve just realised it’s also a long weekend. But instead of a well-planned holiday, you have… zero plans. Don’t panic. Telangana has enough hidden gems that don’t need six months of planning, 15 phone calls, and a friend’s cousin’s advice to enjoy. Just grab your backpack, your playlist, and your appetite for biryani.

Here’s where you can escape to before Sunday night sneaks up on you.

1. Warangal – Where History Plays Show-And-Tell

Just 150 km from Hyderabad, Warangal is your quick fix of heritage. The Warangal Fort, with its grand gateways and carved pillars, feels like it’s telling you old war stories. The 13th-century Thousand Pillar Temple is another gem: architecturally perfect and great for Instagram. Add in the serene Pakhal Lake for sunset, and you’ve got a weekend that mixes history, nature, and your much-needed chill time. Bonus: It’s all drivable in half a day.

2. Ananthagiri Hills – Hyderabad’s Cool-Air Escape

If you’ve been dreaming of mist, coffee, and greenery (basically a mini Ooty without the traffic), head to Ananthagiri Hills. Just 80 km away, it’s the perfect monsoon getaway: lush forests, small trekking trails, and a peaceful vibe. Start your day with the trek to Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple and end it with hot pakoras from a roadside stall. No packing stress; one backpack is enough.

3. Karimnagar – Lakes, Temples, And Small-Town Vibes

Karimnagar is like the shy relative everyone forgets about, which is exactly why it’s great for a last-minute trip. You can take slow walks by the Lower Manair Dam, soak up some history at Elgandal Fort, and enjoy the fact that there aren’t huge tourist crowds. No constant bumping into people; just peaceful exploring.

4. Kuntala Waterfalls – Monsoon Magic In Real Life

Standing at 147 feet, Kuntala is Telangana’s tallest waterfall and looks its best during the monsoon season. It’s in Adilabad, about 260 km from Hyderabad, and the drive is worth it. You’ll have to climb some steps to get there, but the moment you see that powerful waterfall, it’s pure magic. Also, it’s the perfect backdrop for your “I’m one with nature” post.

5. Bhadrachalam – A Spiritual Getaway With River Views

Bhadrachalam sits on the banks of the Godavari River and is famous for its grand temple dedicated to Lord Rama. But even if you’re not there for religious reasons, the place has a slow, calming pace that’s a treat after city chaos. Take a boat ride on the river, explore Papi Hills nearby, and give your phone’s camera a workout.

6. Nagarjuna Sagar – Dam Big Views

Two-and-a-half hours from Hyderabad, Nagarjuna Sagar is all about the views of the massive dam, the sparkling Krishna River, and the island museum in the middle. Take the ferry to Nagarjunakonda, explore the Buddhist relics, and eat your fill of local snacks. It’s one of those trips where the journey is just as scenic as the destination.

7. Medak – Old World Meets Road Trip

Medak Cathedral is one of the largest churches in Asia, and walking inside feels like stepping into a painting. The Medak Fort adds a dose of history, while Pocharam Dam and Wildlife Sanctuary give you a nature fix. And because it’s only about 100 km from Hyderabad, you can decide to go on Friday morning and still make it there for lunch.